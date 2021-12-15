Saiss goal earnes Wolves win 1-0 at Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton’s winless run stretched to a club-record 11 Premier League games after Romain Saiss’ first-half strike…

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton’s winless run stretched to a club-record 11 Premier League games after Romain Saiss’ first-half strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 victory at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday.

The defender volleyed home from a delightful pass from Ruben Neves in first-half stoppage time to give Wolves a first victory in five outings.

Brighton, which has not won since Sept. 19, was without a host of key players having battled an injury and coronavirus crisis during a disrupted buildup to the match.

Midfielder Enock Mwepu spurned a great chance to equalize immediately after the goal but the hosts faded and could have lost by a far greater margin.

Marcal and Saiss each struck the woodwork for Wolves after halftime, while Daniel Podence wasted two excellent chances to give the away side more daylight.

The win lifted Wolves to eighth place, with Brighton slipping to 13th ahead of Saturday’s trip to Manchester United.

Brighton returned to action after Sunday’s scheduled meeting with Tottenham was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.

The Seagulls have had their own selection issues and top scorer Neal Maupay, creative midfielder Pascal Gross and suspended defender Shane Duffy were added to the lengthy list of absentees.

Wolves coped without suspended striker Raul Jimenez and lost another attacker in Hwang Hee-chan to an early injury.

