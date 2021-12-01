Monaco beats Angers 3-1 in French league

PARIS (AP) — Germany international Kevin Volland set up two goals to help Monaco beat Angers 3-1 on Wednesday and…

PARIS (AP) — Germany international Kevin Volland set up two goals to help Monaco beat Angers 3-1 on Wednesday and provisionally move into seventh place in the French league.

Volland assisted Dutch striker Myron Boadu in the 25th minute and Sofiane Diop in the 45th. Angers pulled one back in the 55th when Azzeddine Ounahi’s low drive bounced off goalkeeper Alexander Nübel and into the net, but Axel Disasi restored Monaco’s two-goal lead with a close-range effort in the 73rd.

Strasbourg climbed to sixth place, level on points with Monaco, by thrashing Bordeaux 5-2. Ludovic Ajorque scored twice to raised his tally to eight goals this season, while Adrien Thomasson, Kevin Gameiro and Dimitri Lienard also netted for the hosts.

Montpellier moved into the top half of the table by downing lowly Metz 3-1, while Brest won a fifth straight game by edging bottom side Saint-Etienne 1-0 thanks to Romain Faivre’s spot kick into the top corner in the 64th after Saint-Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna had handled the ball.

Troyes snapped a three-game losing streak by defeating Lorient 2-0 to move three points above the relegation zone, with goals from Renaud Ripart and Mali international Rominigue Kouame.

Paris Saint-Germain was playing Nice in one of five late games.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.