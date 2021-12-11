CORONAVIRUS NEWS: South Africa: Omicron is milder than delta | Vaccine incentive program in Anne Arundel Co. | Md. COVID-19 hospitalization spike triggers action plans | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

December 11, 2021, 6:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 9 0 357 151 13 0 510 209
Houston 8 1 330 211 11 2 485 273
UCF 5 3 203 198 8 4 386 302
East Carolina 5 3 247 196 7 5 356 315
Tulsa 5 3 212 207 6 6 313 329
SMU 4 4 289 249 8 4 461 341
Memphis 3 5 205 224 6 6 361 351
Navy 3 5 208 220 3 8 224 326
Temple 1 7 93 330 3 9 196 450
South Florida 1 7 193 277 2 10 278 416
Tulane 1 7 185 259 2 10 331 408

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy vs. Army at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 20

Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 6 2 196 160 9 3 322 180
NC State 6 2 263 178 9 3 397 236
Wake Forest 7 3 383 312 10 3 536 394
Louisville 4 4 266 191 6 6 383 324
Florida St. 4 4 196 230 5 7 331 318
Boston College 2 6 131 201 6 6 296 266
Syracuse 2 6 177 245 5 7 299 316

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 8 1 349 208 11 2 559 300
Miami 5 3 285 236 7 5 409 341
Virginia 4 4 278 274 6 6 415 382
Virginia Tech 4 4 192 192 6 6 298 275
North Carolina 4 5 310 304 6 6 437 379
Georgia Tech 2 6 222 263 3 9 288 402
Duke 0 8 119 373 3 9 274 477

___

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Baylor 8 2 289 198 11 2 422 249
Oklahoma St. 8 2 326 159 11 2 398 218
Oklahoma 7 2 322 252 10 2 461 303
Iowa St. 5 4 313 207 7 5 394 247
Kansas St. 4 5 223 206 7 5 316 253
West Virginia 4 5 205 241 6 6 322 292
Texas Tech 3 6 240 321 6 6 360 385
TCU 3 6 231 342 5 7 344 419
Texas 3 6 306 315 5 7 423 373
Kansas 1 8 177 391 2 10 249 506

___

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacramento St. 8 0 280 122 9 3 364 229
Montana St. 7 1 208 109 10 2 347 152
Montana 7 2 293 156 10 3 385 212
E. Washington 6 3 393 250 10 3 572 362
UC Davis 5 3 184 166 8 4 340 273
Weber St. 5 3 262 135 6 5 344 215
N. Arizona 4 4 227 235 5 6 271 330
Portland St. 4 4 223 225 5 6 303 325
Idaho 3 5 197 249 4 7 279 347
N. Colorado 2 6 102 264 3 8 164 329
Cal Poly 1 7 117 303 2 9 169 431
Idaho St. 1 7 130 232 1 10 168 375
S. Utah 0 8 141 311 1 10 209 432

___

Friday’s Games

James Madison 28, Montana 6

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Quarterfinals at Huntsville, Texas: Sam Houston St. vs. Montana St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 7 0 234 114 11 2 427 253
Monmouth (NJ) 6 1 270 153 7 4 354 302
Hampton 3 4 167 193 5 6 308 347
NC A&T 3 4 152 180 5 6 251 285
Charleston Southern 3 4 172 181 4 6 245 289
North Alabama 3 4 244 239 3 8 310 366
Robert Morris 3 5 179 276 4 6 201 337
Gardner-Webb 2 5 183 233 4 7 326 335
Campbell 2 5 166 198 3 8 282 321

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan 9 1 349 175 12 1 490 209
Ohio St. 8 1 418 189 10 2 546 251
Michigan St. 7 2 255 246 10 2 383 308
Penn St. 4 5 205 151 7 5 315 201
Maryland 3 6 198 349 6 6 327 389
Rutgers 2 7 123 261 5 7 246 295
Indiana 0 9 94 316 2 10 207 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Iowa 7 3 230 211 10 3 311 249
Minnesota 6 3 242 179 8 4 313 219
Purdue 6 3 238 198 8 4 330 246
Wisconsin 6 3 243 135 8 4 310 197
Illinois 4 5 174 170 5 7 242 263
Nebraska 1 8 239 239 3 9 335 272
Northwestern 1 8 117 306 3 9 199 348

___

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 7 1 279 122 12 1 522 196
Villanova 7 1 230 122 10 3 391 217
Elon 5 3 209 196 6 5 265 287
Rhode Island 4 4 152 212 7 4 277 279
Maine 4 4 195 220 6 5 275 297
Richmond 4 4 185 182 6 5 264 220
William & Mary 4 4 194 190 6 5 245 243
Stony Brook 4 4 188 170 5 6 233 252
Delaware 3 5 160 192 5 6 217 257
Towson 3 5 156 232 4 7 215 315
New Hampshire 2 6 135 198 3 8 182 326
Albany (NY) 1 7 137 184 2 9 208 288

___

Friday’s Games

James Madison 28, Montana 6

Saturday’s Games

S. Dakota St. 35, Villanova 21

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Kentucky 7 2 404 233 8 5 560 373
Marshall 5 3 247 183 7 5 408 273
Old Dominion 5 3 234 202 6 6 342 331
Middle Tennessee 4 4 236 206 6 6 357 310
Charlotte 3 5 234 326 5 7 326 408
FAU 3 5 201 223 5 7 305 309
FIU 0 8 131 358 1 11 244 476

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 8 1 346 232 12 1 492 307
UAB 6 2 275 161 8 4 353 274
North Texas 5 3 226 198 6 6 343 330
UTEP 4 4 201 199 7 5 302 297
Rice 3 5 186 260 4 8 258 434
Louisiana Tech 2 6 193 258 3 9 336 408
Southern Miss. 2 6 145 220 3 9 212 335

___

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.: Tulsa vs. Old Dominion, 2:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 6 1 199 105 9 1 306 147
Princeton 6 1 208 146 9 1 334 174
Harvard 5 2 212 124 8 2 324 149
Columbia 4 3 157 167 7 3 251 225
Yale 4 3 233 206 5 5 299 247
Penn 1 6 127 185 3 7 191 215
Brown 1 6 211 333 2 8 295 424
Cornell 1 6 136 217 2 8 201 289

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 6 3 331 338 7 6 424 456
Miami (Ohio) 5 3 257 176 6 6 349 286
Ohio 3 5 216 223 3 9 271 364
Bowling Green 2 6 191 288 4 8 257 368
Buffalo 2 6 219 262 4 8 351 359
Akron 1 7 162 296 2 10 238 474

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 7 2 294 277 9 4 410 425
Cent. Michigan 6 2 275 204 8 4 396 314
Toledo 5 3 281 181 7 5 410 252
E. Michigan 4 4 229 236 7 5 372 334
W. Michigan 4 4 261 252 7 5 370 343
Ball St. 4 4 209 192 6 6 293 318

___

Friday’s Games

Bahamas Bowl at Nassau, United States: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, Noon

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 5 0 123 78 6 5 268 304
NC Central 4 1 169 135 6 5 268 287
Norfolk St. 2 3 159 148 6 5 365 338
Delaware St. 2 3 107 116 5 6 258 278
Howard 1 4 120 135 3 8 260 328
Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 2 9 154 347

___

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 8 1 299 127 12 1 453 143
Missouri St. 6 2 266 201 8 4 411 314
S. Dakota St. 5 3 261 164 11 3 525 265
S. Illinois 6 4 277 281 8 5 402 336
South Dakota 5 4 228 210 7 5 324 248
N. Iowa 4 4 202 162 6 6 299 216
Indiana St. 3 5 120 264 5 6 175 330
North Dakota 3 5 172 161 5 6 269 223
Illinois St. 2 6 122 187 4 7 202 246
Youngstown St. 2 6 189 271 3 7 247 354
W. Illinois 2 6 184 292 2 9 268 427

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3

S. Dakota St. 35, Villanova 21

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 7 2 198 177 11 2 345 253
Fresno St. 6 2 231 165 9 3 403 243
Nevada 5 3 297 200 8 4 440 293
Hawaii 3 5 199 229 6 7 374 408
San Jose St. 3 5 148 220 5 7 240 318
UNLV 2 6 186 250 2 10 249 394

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 7 2 303 235 10 3 432 329
Air Force 6 2 269 184 9 3 372 229
Boise St. 5 3 219 141 7 5 350 228
Wyoming 2 6 140 177 6 6 278 270
Colorado St. 2 6 204 243 3 9 284 339
New Mexico 1 7 72 245 3 9 146 341

___

Saturday’s Games

New Mexico Bowl at Albuquerque, N.M.: Fresno St. vs. UTEP, 2:15 p.m.

LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 6 1 163 84 8 4 235 167
Duquesne 5 2 208 151 7 3 295 229
Bryant 5 2 225 123 7 4 330 249
St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 184 106 5 6 252 210
CCSU 4 3 181 164 4 7 232 339
Merrimack 2 5 143 217 5 6 306 302
LIU Brooklyn 2 5 122 249 2 8 139 405
Wagner 0 7 93 225 0 11 141 424

___

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 6 1 228 141 10 3 390 325
Murray St. 5 3 185 209 6 5 237 278
Austin Peay 4 3 225 130 6 5 358 274
Tennessee St. 4 3 140 180 5 6 217 296
SE Missouri 4 4 234 183 4 7 297 341
Tennessee Tech 1 5 105 187 3 8 202 350
E. Illinois 1 6 105 192 1 10 160 312

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 7 3 294 272 10 3 408 331
Washington St. 6 3 255 220 7 5 341 291
Oregon St. 5 4 285 254 7 5 393 311
California 4 5 194 181 5 7 285 267
Washington 3 6 189 225 4 8 258 272
Stanford 2 7 183 297 3 9 245 389

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 9 1 373 192 10 3 461 268
Arizona St. 6 3 261 200 8 4 356 251
UCLA 6 3 319 244 8 4 438 321
Colorado 3 6 183 273 4 8 225 320
Southern Cal 3 6 267 308 4 8 344 381
Arizona 1 8 157 294 1 11 206 377

___

Saturday’s Games

LA Bowl at Inglewood, Calif.: Oregon St. vs. Utah St., 7:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 6 0 253 76 10 3 419 240
Colgate 5 1 166 120 5 6 206 287
Fordham 4 2 239 207 6 5 370 351
Lehigh 3 3 121 121 3 8 127 285
Lafayette 2 4 125 137 3 8 182 259
Georgetown 1 5 116 185 2 8 190 306
Bucknell 0 6 64 238 1 10 104 417

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 7 1 327 203 8 3 400 322
San Diego 7 1 249 144 7 4 283 277
St. Thomas (Minn.) 6 2 235 125 7 3 250 178
Morehead St. 6 2 253 212 7 4 360 348
Dayton 5 3 291 236 6 4 311 301
Marist 5 3 197 158 5 5 228 229
Valparaiso 4 4 270 226 4 7 298 346
Stetson 2 6 160 239 4 7 263 332
Butler 1 7 129 280 3 8 262 377
Drake 1 7 75 143 2 9 127 229
Presbyterian 0 8 252 472 2 9 404 590

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 8 1 345 107 12 1 512 124
Kentucky 5 3 219 195 9 3 400 265
Tennessee 4 4 278 269 7 5 466 330
Missouri 3 5 181 288 6 6 356 416
South Carolina 3 5 167 230 6 6 256 291
Florida 2 6 211 212 6 6 382 319
Vanderbilt 0 8 109 317 2 10 189 430

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 8 1 339 219 12 1 553 263
Mississippi 6 2 246 224 10 2 431 300
Arkansas 4 4 210 237 8 4 378 288
Texas A&M 4 4 215 171 8 4 352 191
Mississippi St. 4 4 228 218 7 5 371 303
Auburn 3 5 179 204 6 6 355 266
LSU 3 5 188 224 6 6 325 304

___

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 7 1 284 214 11 2 425 295
Mercer 6 2 234 179 7 3 317 227
Chattanooga 5 3 230 130 6 5 293 188
Furman 4 4 205 196 6 5 267 259
VMI 4 4 258 260 6 5 344 365
W. Carolina 4 4 294 295 4 7 356 454
Samford 3 5 286 317 4 7 417 434
The Citadel 3 5 191 275 4 7 271 378
Wofford 0 8 177 293 1 10 225 380

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 27, ETSU 3

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Incarnate Word 7 1 313 186 10 3 513 350
SE Louisiana 6 2 381 269 9 4 586 425
Nicholls 5 3 295 231 6 5 367 314
McNeese St. 3 5 196 180 4 7 270 280
Northwestern St. 3 5 180 283 3 8 214 375
Houston Baptist 0 8 134 350 0 11 191 459

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 9 0 279 117 11 1 348 162
Florida A&M 7 1 238 114 9 3 333 204
Alabama A&M 5 3 292 275 7 3 379 351
Alabama St. 3 5 183 226 5 6 240 310
MVSU 3 5 186 227 4 7 216 336
Bethune-Cookman 2 6 193 256 2 9 270 399

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 6 3 256 196 7 5 305 315
Alcorn St. 5 3 238 223 6 5 286 284
Grambling St. 3 5 173 212 4 7 189 304
Southern U. 3 5 222 229 4 7 290 339
Texas Southern 2 6 249 283 3 8 359 397
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 158 309 2 9 218 415

___

Saturday’s Games

Celebration Bowl at Atlanta: Jackson St. vs. SC State, Noon

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 7 2 314 167 10 3 445 251
Coastal Carolina 6 2 303 176 10 2 485 240
Georgia St. 6 2 244 187 7 5 315 332
Troy 3 5 171 257 5 7 274 313
Georgia Southern 2 6 180 235 3 9 243 377

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 9 0 263 148 12 1 399 238
Texas State 3 5 179 249 4 8 277 396
South Alabama 2 6 204 210 5 7 299 317
Louisiana-Monroe 2 6 184 295 4 8 251 402
Arkansas St. 1 7 176 294 2 10 303 463

___

Friday’s Games

Cure Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Coastal Carolina vs. N. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boca Raton Bowl at Boca Raton, Fla.: Appalachian St. vs. W. Kentucky, 11 a.m.

New Orleans Bowl at New Orleans: Marshall vs. Louisiana-Lafayette, 9:15 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 8 0 330 143 11 0 473 215
Stephen F. Austin 6 2 242 143 8 4 411 232
E. Kentucky 5 2 214 167 7 4 304 275
Jacksonville St. 3 3 158 175 5 6 242 312
Tarleton St. 3 4 150 158 6 5 296 240
Cent. Arkansas 3 4 216 207 5 6 379 316
Abilene Christian 3 5 206 208 5 6 311 280
Lamar 0 8 106 334 2 9 170 401
Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 1 10 204 436

___

Saturday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – Quarterfinals at Huntsville, Texas: Sam Houston St. vs. Montana St., 8:30 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Army 8 3 390 251
New Mexico St. 2 10 271 485
Liberty 7 5 381 260
Umass 1 11 196 517
Notre Dame 11 1 423 219
BYU 10 2 402 291
Uconn 1 11 187 462

___

Saturday’s Games

Navy vs. Army at East Rutherford, N.J., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.: BYU vs. UAB, 3:30 p.m.

LendingTree Bowl at Mobile, Ala.: Liberty vs. E. Michigan, 5:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Energy Dept. backs 17 green federal building upgrades as 'preview' of future spending

Congressional auditors point to challenges ahead for Pentagon’s CMMC program

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Through new Office of Digital Transformation, FDA putting business ahead of IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up