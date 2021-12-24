The NHL announced Friday night that the regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28, meaning the Capitals’ game against the Senators scheduled for Monday, Dec. 27, has been postponed.

Capitals-Senators game postponed as NHL pushes back return to play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The league was scheduled to return from its holiday break on Dec. 27, but will now give an extra day to analyze league-wide testing and assess different team’s readiness to return to play.

The Capitals will return to practice on Sunday, Dec. 26, where they will hit the ice for the first time as a team since Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Philadelphia. Their game that night against the Flyers was postponed.

As of now, the Capitals are scheduled to return to play against the Predators at Capital One Arena on Dec. 29, but it’s unclear if either team, or the NHL, will be in a state to return to games.

That marks the third game this season for the Capitals that has been postponed. Those games could be rescheduled during the scheduled break for the Olympics.