Abraham nets 2 as Roma wins 4-1 at title-chasing Atalanta

MILAN (AP) — Tammy Abraham scored twice as Roma claimed its first win against one of the top teams with a 4-1 victory at Atalanta in Serie A on Saturday.

Abraham scored his first less than a minute into the match and Nicolò Zaniolo doubled Roma’s lead before an own goal from Bryan Cristante made it 2-1 at the end of the first half.

Cristante had another own goal ruled out shortly before Chris Smalling all but secured the win in the 72nd minute. Abraham capped a brilliant match for Roma 10 minutes later.

Roma moved into fifth, five points below fourth-placed Napoli and six below Atalanta in third. League leader Inter Milan has six more points than Atalanta.

Juventus was playing Bologna later, ahead of Cagliari’s match against fellow struggler Udinese.

Roma had not beaten one of the top four teams in the Italian league, having lost to Inter Milan and AC Milan and drawn against Napoli.

But José Mourinho’s side got off to the perfect start as Abraham shrugged off Berat Djimsiti and his effort was deflected in to put Roma ahead after just 55 seconds.

Roma doubled its lead with another counterattack in the 27th minute. Zaniolo back-heeled a ball to Jordan Veretout and then raced forward before receiving it back from the Frenchman and firing into the bottom left corner.

Roma goalkeeper Rui Patrício made a couple of fantastic saves but Atalanta got back into the match on the stroke of halftime when Luis Muriel’s effort went in off Cristante.

The Roma midfielder thought he had the misfortune to score another own goal in the 68th minute when Duván Zapata’s effort came off him but it was ruled out for offside, sparing Cristante’s blushes.

Moments later, Roma all but sealed the result when Smalling volleyed in a Veretout free kick at the far post.

Veretout was again involved in Roma’s fourth, pulling the ball back for Abraham to fire into the far side of the net eight minutes from time.

