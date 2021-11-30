Vejmelka gets 1st NHL shutout, Coyotes beat Jets 1-0

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots to earn his first NHL shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Karel Vejmelka stopped 46 shots to earn his first NHL shutout as the Arizona Coyotes beat the Winnipeg Jets 1-0 on Monday night.

Antoine Roussel scored the game’s only goal to help Arizona get just its fifth win of the season (5-15-2).

Connor Hellebuyck had 14 saves for Winnipeg, which is 1-5-1 in its last seven games. The Jets went 0 for 6 on the power play, including 0 for 5 in the third period.

Roussel, who was left alone in front of the net, converted a pass from Loui Eriksson past a helpless Hellebuyck with 2:01 left in the second period. It was Roussel’s third of the season.

CANUCKS 2, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Conor Garland scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period, Thatcher Demko had 33 saves and Vancouver held on to beat Montreal.

Elias Pettersson had a power-play goal to help Vancouver snap a four-game losing streak.

Ryan Poehling scored for the fourth time in 10 games, and Jake Allen had 40 saves for the Canadiens oine day after Montreal fired general manager Marc Bergevin.

FLAMES 2, PENGUINS 1, SO

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund scored the deciding goal in the seventh round of the shootout and Calgary overcame giving up a lead late in the third period.

Backlund, Calgary’s seventh shooter, broke in off the right side and ripped a shot into the top corner on Tristan Jarry. Jacob Markstrom sealed the victory by stopping Brock McGinn on Pittsburgh’s final shootout attempt.

The Flames’ Johnny Gaudreau and the Penguins’ Kris Letang scored in the third round of the tiebreaker.

Milan Lucic scored in regulation for Calgary, which is 6-1-2 in its last nine games. Markstrom finished with 21 saves.

Jake Guentzel scored for Pittsburgh, and Jarry had 31 stops.

KRAKEN 7, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jared McCann and Mason Appleton each scored two goals, and Seattle beat Buffalo.

Brandon Tanev had a goal and two assists, and Carson Soucy and Jaden Schwartz also scored for the expansion Kraken, who had their season-high scoring total. Yanni Gourde and Morgan Geekie each had two assists.

Chris Driedger made 32 saves as Seattle won its fourth in five games and second straight on the road for the first time.

Jeff Skinner had two goals for the Sabres, who have lost five in a row at home and six of seven overall. Dylan Cozens and Brett Murray also scored, Kyle Okposo had two assists, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 25 shots.

