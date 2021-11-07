TimberTech Championship Tour Scores

Sunday
At Old Course
Boca Raton, Fla.
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72
Final Round
|Steven Alker
|68-63-68—199
|Jim Furyk
|66-64-71—201
|Miguel Angel Jimenez
|68-67-66—201
|Ernie Els
|67-66-71—204
|Tim Petrovic
|69-61-74—204
|K.J. Choi
|68-70-67—205
|Kirk Triplett
|69-66-70—205
|Woody Austin
|66-71-69—206
|Scott Dunlap
|68-67-71—206
|Brandt Jobe
|69-70-67—206
|Bernhard Langer
|70-69-69—208
|Vijay Singh
|69-69-70—208
|Ken Tanigawa
|72-68-68—208
|Paul Broadhurst
|68-71-70—209
|Ken Duke
|69-68-72—209
|Tim Herron
|68-69-72—209
|Paul Goydos
|70-69-71—210
|Billy Mayfair
|68-70-72—210
|Kenny Perry
|68-73-69—210
|Shane Bertsch
|69-72-70—211
|Jeff Maggert
|68-68-75—211
|Rod Pampling
|71-70-71—212
|Brett Quigley
|67-76-70—213
|Wes Short
|72-68-73—213
|Marco Dawson
|71-71-72—214
|Retief Goosen
|70-70-74—214
|Steve Flesch
|72-70-73—215
|Gene Sauers
|71-71-73—215
|Mike Weir
|78-72-65—215
|Stephen Ames
|70-72-74—216
|Doug Barron
|71-70-75—216
|Cameron Beckman
|71-71-74—216
|Scott Parel
|72-69-75—216
|Dicky Pride
|73-72-71—216
|Billy Andrade
|71-71-75—217
|Glen Day
|70-72-76—218
|Lee Janzen
|72-70-76—218
|Stephen Leaney
|76-68-74—218
|Colin Montgomerie
|74-69-75—218
|Tom Lehman
|76-71-72—219
|Bob Estes
|75-68-78—221
|Rocco Mediate
|73-72-76—221
|Alex Cejka
|75-77-70—222
|Jerry Kelly
|79-68-76—223
|Darren Clarke
|79-74-75—228
|Tom Byrum
|75-79-75—229
|Kevin Sutherland
|71-72-WD
