TimberTech Championship Tour Scores

Sunday

At Old Course

Boca Raton, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72

Final Round

Steven Alker 68-63-68—199 Jim Furyk 66-64-71—201 Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-67-66—201 Ernie Els 67-66-71—204 Tim Petrovic 69-61-74—204 K.J. Choi 68-70-67—205 Kirk Triplett 69-66-70—205 Woody Austin 66-71-69—206 Scott Dunlap 68-67-71—206 Brandt Jobe 69-70-67—206 Bernhard Langer 70-69-69—208 Vijay Singh 69-69-70—208 Ken Tanigawa 72-68-68—208 Paul Broadhurst 68-71-70—209 Ken Duke 69-68-72—209 Tim Herron 68-69-72—209 Paul Goydos 70-69-71—210 Billy Mayfair 68-70-72—210 Kenny Perry 68-73-69—210 Shane Bertsch 69-72-70—211 Jeff Maggert 68-68-75—211 Rod Pampling 71-70-71—212 Brett Quigley 67-76-70—213 Wes Short 72-68-73—213 Marco Dawson 71-71-72—214 Retief Goosen 70-70-74—214 Steve Flesch 72-70-73—215 Gene Sauers 71-71-73—215 Mike Weir 78-72-65—215 Stephen Ames 70-72-74—216 Doug Barron 71-70-75—216 Cameron Beckman 71-71-74—216 Scott Parel 72-69-75—216 Dicky Pride 73-72-71—216 Billy Andrade 71-71-75—217 Glen Day 70-72-76—218 Lee Janzen 72-70-76—218 Stephen Leaney 76-68-74—218 Colin Montgomerie 74-69-75—218 Tom Lehman 76-71-72—219 Bob Estes 75-68-78—221 Rocco Mediate 73-72-76—221 Alex Cejka 75-77-70—222 Jerry Kelly 79-68-76—223 Darren Clarke 79-74-75—228 Tom Byrum 75-79-75—229 Kevin Sutherland 71-72-WD

