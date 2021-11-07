CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
TimberTech Championship Tour Scores

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 5:30 PM

Sunday

At Old Course

Boca Raton, Fla.

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,807; Par: 72

Final Round

Steven Alker 68-63-68—199
Jim Furyk 66-64-71—201
Miguel Angel Jimenez 68-67-66—201
Ernie Els 67-66-71—204
Tim Petrovic 69-61-74—204
K.J. Choi 68-70-67—205
Kirk Triplett 69-66-70—205
Woody Austin 66-71-69—206
Scott Dunlap 68-67-71—206
Brandt Jobe 69-70-67—206
Bernhard Langer 70-69-69—208
Vijay Singh 69-69-70—208
Ken Tanigawa 72-68-68—208
Paul Broadhurst 68-71-70—209
Ken Duke 69-68-72—209
Tim Herron 68-69-72—209
Paul Goydos 70-69-71—210
Billy Mayfair 68-70-72—210
Kenny Perry 68-73-69—210
Shane Bertsch 69-72-70—211
Jeff Maggert 68-68-75—211
Rod Pampling 71-70-71—212
Brett Quigley 67-76-70—213
Wes Short 72-68-73—213
Marco Dawson 71-71-72—214
Retief Goosen 70-70-74—214
Steve Flesch 72-70-73—215
Gene Sauers 71-71-73—215
Mike Weir 78-72-65—215
Stephen Ames 70-72-74—216
Doug Barron 71-70-75—216
Cameron Beckman 71-71-74—216
Scott Parel 72-69-75—216
Dicky Pride 73-72-71—216
Billy Andrade 71-71-75—217
Glen Day 70-72-76—218
Lee Janzen 72-70-76—218
Stephen Leaney 76-68-74—218
Colin Montgomerie 74-69-75—218
Tom Lehman 76-71-72—219
Bob Estes 75-68-78—221
Rocco Mediate 73-72-76—221
Alex Cejka 75-77-70—222
Jerry Kelly 79-68-76—223
Darren Clarke 79-74-75—228
Tom Byrum 75-79-75—229
Kevin Sutherland 71-72-WD

