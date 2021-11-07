CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Real Salt Lake beats Sporting KC 1-0, clinches playoff berth

The Associated Press

November 7, 2021, 8:47 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored in stoppage time to put Real Salt Lake over Sporting Kansas City 1-0 on Sunday night and clinch a berth in the playoffs on the final day of the regular season.

Real Salt Lake (14-14-6), the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, will play second-seeded Seattle in the first round.

Sporting KC (17-10-7) went into the day with a chance to clinch the No. 1 seed, but fell to No. 3 and will play sixth-seeded Vancouver.

Kreilach put away a volley off a bicycle kick by Justin Meram from point-blank range to make it 1-0 in the fifth minute of stoppage time to keep Real Salt Lake’s season alive.

David Ochoa had four saves for RSL. The 20-year-old goalkeeper in his third MLS season has four career shutouts, all in 2021.

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

