CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate | 99% of Md. senior population vaccinated | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Sports » Messier shoots, scores victory…

Messier shoots, scores victory at Del Mar for Bob Baffert

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Messier overpowered a small field of 2-year-old rivals to win the $100,000 Bob Hope Stakes by 3 1/2 lengths on Sunday at Del Mar for trainer Bob Baffert.

Ridden by Flavien Prat, Messier ran seven furlongs in 1:22.74 and paid $4.40 and $2.60 as the 6-5 favorite. There was no show wagering because of the four-horse field.

Messier, a Canadian-bred named for six-time Stanley Cup champion Mark Messier, is a son of 2003 Belmont Stakes winner Empire Maker. He earned his first stakes win in his third career start. The victory, worth $60,000, increased his earnings to $105,600.

Forbidden Kingdom returned $4. Winning Map was third.

Baffert and Prat combined to win the $100,000 Desi Arnaz Stakes with 2-year-old filly Eda on Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up