League leader Napoli held by Verona ahead of Milan derby

MILAN (AP) — Napoli was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Hellas Verona on Sunday, handing AC Milan a chance to move two points clear at the top of Serie A if it wins the derby match against Inter Milan.

Verona ended the match with nine men after substitutes Daniel Bessa and Nikola Kalinić were sent off in separate incidents late on.

Giovanni Simeone had scored again to give Verona an early lead but that only lasted five minutes before Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s equalizer.

Napoli hit the woodwork twice but ultimately only moved a point above Milan, which plays third-place Inter later. The Rossoneri will be looking to make a statement of intent as they could move 10 points clear of Inter, the defending Serie A champion.

Verona has been dangerous in the opening stages of matches and so it proved again as Antonín Barák shrugged off Napoli defender Mário Rui on the right byline and cut into the area before rolling across for Simeone to prod the home side in front in the 13th minute.

It was Simeone’s seventh goal in his last four matches.

But the lead didn’t last long. Verona failed to clear a free kick and it came through to Di Lorenzo, who fired it through Lorenzo Montipò’s legs.

Both teams had chances in a high-tempo match and Napoli went closest when Victor Osimhen hooked an effort off the left post.

Napoli hit the woodwork again in the final minute when a free kick from substitute Dries Mertens came off the base of the right post.

By that point Verona had seen Bessa sent off after receiving two yellow cards in eight minutes. Kalinić followed his teammate in stoppage time after also receiving two quick yellows.

