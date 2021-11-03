Filly dies from training injury at Santa Anita’s fall meet

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly died from an injury suffered during training at Santa Anita on closing day…

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly died from an injury suffered during training at Santa Anita on closing day of the track’s fall meet.

Star of Africa was listed as suffering a non-musculoskeletal injury Sunday on the California Horse Racing Board’s website.

She had three wins in 16 career starts and earnings of $90,440, according to Equibase. She was owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners. The CHRB website listed her trainer as Steve Knapp.

Star of Africa was the fifth horse to die from a racing or training injury or other cause during the fall meet at the Arcadia track, which ran from Oct. 1-31.

So far this year, 19 horses have died from racing or training incidents or other causes at Santa Anita. The track reported 20 deaths in 2020.

In 2018-19, 37 horses died at the track, prompting an uproar in the sport that led to track owner The Stronach Group enacting a series of new rules.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.