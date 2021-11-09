FBC Glance

All Times EST American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 5 0…

All Times EST

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 5 0 194 76 9 0 347 134 Houston 6 0 242 155 8 1 352 200 UCF 4 2 158 130 6 3 292 217 SMU 3 2 189 139 7 2 361 231 East Carolina 3 2 166 97 5 4 275 216 Memphis 2 3 130 135 5 4 286 262 Tulsa 2 3 114 153 3 6 215 275 Navy 2 4 135 168 2 7 151 274 Temple 1 4 61 211 3 6 164 331 South Florida 1 4 138 170 2 7 223 309 Tulane 0 5 99 192 1 8 245 341

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Temple, Noon

UCF at SMU, Noon

East Carolina at Memphis, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Memphis at Houston, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

South Florida at Tulane, Noon

SMU at Cincinnati, TBA

East Carolina at Navy, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 5 1 249 167 8 1 402 249 NC State 4 1 146 86 7 2 280 144 Clemson 5 2 148 133 6 3 200 146 Syracuse 2 3 143 132 5 4 265 203 Louisville 2 4 163 166 4 5 259 247 Florida St. 2 4 139 179 3 6 253 243 Boston College 1 4 57 104 5 4 222 169

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 4 1 195 112 7 2 405 204 Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 3 350 277 Miami 3 2 172 169 5 4 296 274 North Carolina 4 3 257 240 5 4 350 301 Virginia Tech 2 3 89 113 4 5 195 196 Georgia Tech 2 5 192 222 3 6 258 261 Duke 0 5 70 216 3 6 225 320

Thursday’s Games

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

NC State at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Louisville at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wake Forest at Clemson, Noon

Florida St. at Boston College, Noon

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon

Virginia at Pittsburgh, TBA

Virginia Tech at Miami, TBA

Syracuse at NC State, TBA

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 6 0 247 167 9 0 386 218 Oklahoma St. 5 1 187 88 8 1 259 147 Baylor 4 2 194 134 7 2 327 185 Iowa St. 4 2 206 124 6 3 287 164 Kansas St. 3 3 162 147 6 3 255 194 Texas Tech 2 4 175 233 5 4 295 297 TCU 2 4 169 203 4 5 282 280 Texas 2 4 205 210 4 5 322 268 West Virginia 2 4 123 156 4 5 240 207 Kansas 0 6 64 270 1 8 136 385

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma at Baylor, Noon

West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Kansas at Texas, 7:30 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Texas at West Virginia, Noon

Iowa St. at Oklahoma, Noon

Kansas at TCU, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Kansas St., 5:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 6 0 178 67 8 1 291 103 Sacramento St. 6 0 204 95 7 2 269 178 UC Davis 5 1 157 101 8 1 289 152 E. Washington 4 2 272 145 7 2 432 248 Montana 4 2 177 102 7 2 263 130 Portland St. 4 2 175 134 5 4 255 234 N. Arizona 3 3 179 184 4 5 223 279 Weber St. 3 3 152 118 4 5 234 198 Idaho 2 4 170 229 3 6 252 327 N. Colorado 2 5 85 216 3 7 147 281 Idaho St. 1 5 101 186 1 8 139 329 Cal Poly 0 6 64 229 1 8 116 357 S. Utah 0 7 141 249 1 9 209 370

Saturday’s Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Montana St. at Montana, 2 p.m.

Idaho at Idaho St., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Sacramento St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 5:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 5 0 157 73 8 1 271 159 Monmouth (NJ) 5 0 209 97 6 3 293 246 NC A&T 3 3 125 145 4 5 197 233 Hampton 2 3 112 137 4 5 253 291 Campbell 2 3 128 150 3 6 244 273 North Alabama 2 3 185 184 2 7 251 311 Charleston Southern 2 4 140 157 3 5 206 209 Robert Morris 2 4 152 215 3 5 174 276 Gardner-Webb 1 4 124 174 3 6 267 276

Saturday’s Games

Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Campbell at Robert Morris, Noon

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon

Monmouth (NJ) at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

North Alabama at Hampton, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171 Michigan 5 1 185 110 8 1 326 144 Michigan St. 5 1 178 142 8 1 306 204 Penn St. 3 3 133 100 6 3 243 150 Maryland 2 4 119 234 5 4 248 274 Rutgers 1 5 69 190 4 5 192 224 Indiana 0 6 70 199 2 7 183 282

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 4 2 139 103 7 2 220 141 Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165 Purdue 4 2 131 118 6 3 223 166 Wisconsin 4 2 160 77 6 3 227 139 Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216 Northwestern 1 5 82 192 3 6 164 234 Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers at Indiana, Noon

Northwestern at Wisconsin, Noon

Michigan at Penn St., Noon

Minnesota at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.

Purdue at Ohio St., 3:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Rutgers at Penn St., Noon

Michigan St. at Ohio St., Noon

Northwestern vs. Purdue at Chicago, Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 1 191 90 8 1 347 138 Villanova 5 1 176 95 7 2 295 139 William & Mary 4 2 155 138 6 3 206 191 Rhode Island 3 3 96 166 6 3 221 233 Delaware 3 3 120 120 5 4 177 185 Elon 3 3 129 154 4 5 185 245 Stony Brook 3 3 138 123 4 5 183 205 Towson 3 3 132 139 4 5 191 222 Maine 3 4 162 200 4 5 207 267 Richmond 2 4 114 138 4 5 193 176 New Hampshire 2 4 112 137 3 6 159 265 Albany (NY) 1 6 123 148 1 8 153 238

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Umass, Noon

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Villanova at Delaware, 1 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Rhode Island at Elon, 2 p.m.

Towson at James Madison, 2 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Marshall 4 1 163 81 6 3 324 171 W. Kentucky 4 1 216 125 5 4 372 265 Charlotte 3 2 140 179 5 4 232 261 FAU 3 2 151 114 5 4 255 200 Middle Tennessee 2 3 142 155 4 5 263 259 Old Dominion 2 3 124 135 3 6 232 264 FIU 0 5 97 222 1 8 210 340

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 5 0 213 98 9 0 359 173 UAB 4 1 181 88 6 3 259 201 UTEP 3 2 121 109 6 3 222 207 North Texas 2 3 112 151 3 6 229 283 Rice 2 3 102 149 3 6 174 323 Louisiana Tech 1 4 101 156 2 7 244 306 Southern Miss. 0 5 56 157 1 8 123 272

Saturday’s Games

W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Southern Miss. at Louisiana Tech, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

FAU at W. Kentucky, Noon

Marshall at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UAB at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.

North Texas at FIU, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 4 1 106 67 7 1 213 109 Princeton 4 1 139 112 7 1 265 140 Yale 4 1 182 137 5 3 248 178 Harvard 3 2 155 86 6 2 267 111 Columbia 2 3 100 124 5 3 194 182 Penn 1 4 106 128 3 5 170 158 Brown 1 4 163 258 2 6 247 349 Cornell 1 4 103 142 2 6 168 214

Saturday’s Games

Penn at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Harvard at Yale, Noon

Dartmouth at Brown, Noon

Columbia at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Penn, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314 Miami (Ohio) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213 Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261 Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282 Bowling Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275 Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 4 1 169 156 6 3 285 304 E. Michigan 3 2 171 150 6 3 314 248 Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248 Cent. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257 W. Michigan 2 3 153 169 5 4 262 260 Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio), TBA

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, TBA

Toledo at Ohio, TBA

Wednesday, Nov. 17

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Kent St. at Akron, Noon

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 4 0 92 57 5 4 220 256 Norfolk St. 2 1 112 89 6 3 318 279 NC Central 2 1 90 80 4 5 189 232 Delaware St. 1 2 51 56 4 5 202 218 Howard 1 3 93 90 2 7 177 277 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 1 8 112 285

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon

Va. Lynchburg at Howard, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

SC State at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 1 160 79 8 1 287 92 Missouri St. 5 2 232 174 6 3 291 231 S. Dakota St. 4 2 217 120 7 2 366 157 S. Illinois 4 2 183 177 6 3 308 232 South Dakota 4 2 171 116 6 3 267 154 N. Iowa 3 3 134 125 5 4 222 160 Illinois St. 2 4 105 158 4 5 185 217 Indiana St. 2 4 84 207 4 5 139 273 North Dakota 2 4 137 130 4 5 234 192 W. Illinois 2 5 181 251 2 8 265 386 Youngstown St. 1 5 137 204 2 6 195 287

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Youngstown St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.

Indiana St. at Illinois St., 1 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA San Diego St. 4 1 107 74 8 1 254 150 Nevada 4 1 185 126 7 2 328 219 Fresno St. 4 2 157 149 7 3 329 227 San Jose St. 3 3 122 132 5 5 214 230 Hawaii 1 4 98 143 4 6 273 322 UNLV 1 4 125 161 1 8 188 305

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 4 1 157 151 7 2 286 245 Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 3 248 155 Boise St. 3 2 143 101 5 4 274 188 Colorado St. 2 3 128 106 3 6 208 202 Wyoming 1 4 69 99 5 4 207 192 New Mexico 1 4 55 139 3 6 129 235

Friday’s Games

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Air Force at Nevada, 9 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wyoming at Utah St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Colorado St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 4 1 98 70 6 3 160 140 Duquesne 3 2 133 124 5 3 220 202 Bryant 3 2 115 102 5 4 220 228 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 2 141 76 4 5 209 180 CCSU 3 2 130 112 3 6 181 287 Merrimack 2 3 123 137 5 4 286 222 LIU Brooklyn 2 3 101 159 2 6 118 315 Wagner 0 5 93 154 0 9 141 353

Saturday’s Games

Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sacred Heart at LIU Brooklyn, Noon

St. Francis (Pa.) at CCSU, Noon

Duquesne at Wagner, Noon

Bryant at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 5 0 172 107 8 1 295 234 Tennessee St. 4 2 133 144 5 4 200 205 Murray St. 3 3 137 186 4 5 189 255 SE Missouri 3 3 193 141 3 6 256 299 Austin Peay 2 3 141 103 4 5 274 247 Tennessee Tech 1 3 82 97 3 6 179 260 E. Illinois 1 5 92 172 1 9 147 292

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon

Murray St. at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at SE Missouri, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 5 1 201 143 8 1 315 202 Washington St. 4 2 147 151 5 4 233 222 Oregon St. 3 3 197 192 5 4 305 249 Washington 3 3 129 130 4 5 198 177 California 2 4 115 114 3 6 206 200 Stanford 2 5 158 221 3 6 206 268

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 5 1 231 133 6 3 319 209 Arizona St. 4 2 178 131 6 3 273 182 UCLA 3 3 171 177 5 4 290 254 Southern Cal 3 4 220 222 4 5 266 260 Colorado 2 4 130 184 3 6 172 231 Arizona 1 5 95 174 1 8 144 257

Saturday’s Games

Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

UCLA at Southern Cal, TBA

Oregon at Utah, TBA

Washington at Colorado, 3 p.m.

California at Stanford, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon St., 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 4 0 156 46 7 2 293 179 Fordham 4 0 184 110 6 3 315 254 Colgate 3 1 101 76 3 6 141 243 Lafayette 2 2 102 100 3 6 159 222 Lehigh 1 3 81 102 1 8 87 266 Georgetown 1 4 107 162 2 6 160 255 Bucknell 0 5 58 193 1 8 88 309

Saturday’s Games

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Lafayette at Lehigh, Noon

Georgetown at Morgan St., Noon

Fordham at Colgate, 1 p.m.

Holy Cross at Bucknell, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 6 0 253 151 7 1 305 222 San Diego 6 1 208 128 6 4 242 261 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 160 96 5 3 175 149 Morehead St. 4 2 166 139 5 4 273 275 Marist 4 2 119 98 4 4 150 169 Dayton 4 3 253 207 5 4 273 272 Valparaiso 3 3 185 172 3 6 213 292 Stetson 2 4 109 162 4 5 212 255 Drake 1 5 47 77 2 7 99 163 Butler 0 6 98 212 2 7 231 309 Presbyterian 0 6 205 361 2 7 357 479

Saturday’s Games

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Butler, Noon

Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Butler at Marist, Noon

Drake at Davidson, 1 p.m.

San Diego at Stetson, 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Presbyterian at St. Thomas (Minn.), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 0 280 49 9 0 346 59 Kentucky 4 3 185 178 6 3 258 211 Tennessee 3 3 216 207 5 4 344 254 South Carolina 2 4 118 182 5 4 207 213 Florida 2 5 188 188 4 5 265 222 Missouri 1 4 109 203 4 5 284 331 Vanderbilt 0 5 54 207 2 7 134 320

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 5 1 232 138 8 1 387 179 Texas A&M 4 2 172 115 7 2 257 132 Mississippi 3 2 155 167 7 2 340 243 Auburn 3 2 106 116 6 3 282 178 Mississippi St. 3 3 164 153 5 4 252 228 Arkansas 2 3 125 165 6 3 293 216 LSU 2 4 148 184 4 5 258 250

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Samford at Florida, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Charleston Southern at Georgia, Noon

New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon

Tennessee St. at Mississippi St., Noon

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon

Arkansas at Alabama, 3:30 p.m.

Florida at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 5 1 190 144 8 1 296 167 Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183 Chattanooga 5 1 203 96 6 3 266 154 VMI 4 2 203 171 6 3 289 276 W. Carolina 3 3 207 215 3 6 269 374 Samford 3 4 252 276 4 5 331 323 Furman 2 4 127 131 4 5 189 194 The Citadel 1 5 122 210 2 7 202 313 Wofford 0 7 133 248 1 8 167 301

Saturday’s Games

Samford at Florida, Noon

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Wofford at North Carolina, Noon

Furman at Samford, 1 p.m.

Mercer at ETSU, 1 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 1:30 p.m.

W. Carolina at VMI, 1:30 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Incarnate Word 5 1 231 149 7 2 354 236 SE Louisiana 5 1 283 196 7 2 430 279 Nicholls 4 2 227 162 5 4 299 245 McNeese St. 2 4 132 153 3 6 206 253 Northwestern St. 2 4 128 207 2 7 162 299 Houston Baptist 0 6 117 251 0 9 174 360

Saturday’s Games

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Nicholls at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 1 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 6 0 207 80 8 1 276 125 Florida A&M 5 1 155 86 7 2 236 138 Alabama A&M 3 3 188 202 5 3 275 278 Alabama St. 2 4 128 161 3 5 142 236 MVSU 1 5 118 177 2 7 148 286 Bethune-Cookman 1 5 141 196 1 8 218 339

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 6 0 198 114 7 1 244 181 Alcorn St. 4 2 197 170 5 4 245 231 Southern U. 3 3 179 179 4 5 247 289 Grambling St. 2 4 130 155 3 6 146 247 Texas Southern 2 4 179 207 3 6 289 321 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 5 127 220 2 7 187 326

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., Noon

Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Prairie View at Texas A&M, Noon

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Coastal Carolina 4 1 201 92 8 1 383 156 Appalachian St. 4 1 195 126 7 2 326 210 Troy 3 2 133 140 5 4 236 196 Georgia St. 3 2 137 117 4 5 208 262 Georgia Southern 1 5 139 178 2 7 185 286

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 6 0 183 95 8 1 277 171 Texas State 2 3 104 154 3 6 202 301 South Alabama 2 4 176 152 5 4 257 199 Louisiana-Monroe 2 4 144 247 4 5 197 327 Arkansas St. 0 5 107 218 1 8 234 387

Saturday’s Games

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Texas State at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.

South Alabama at Tennessee, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at LSU, 9 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 6 0 253 106 8 0 347 136 E. Kentucky 4 1 147 94 6 3 237 202 Stephen F. Austin 4 2 173 123 6 3 314 177 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 5 4 362 265 Jacksonville St. 2 2 89 129 4 5 173 266 Tarleton St. 2 3 123 126 5 4 269 208 Abilene Christian 2 4 168 170 4 5 273 242 Lamar 0 6 93 254 2 7 157 321 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 0 9 118 360

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Missouri St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 3 351 187 Army 5 3 263 208 Umass 1 8 142 405 Notre Dame 8 1 295 202 BYU 8 2 333 243 New Mexico St. 1 8 208 343 Uconn 1 8 146 324

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Umass, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Notre Dame at Virginia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 20

Umass at Army, Noon

New Mexico St. at Kentucky, Noon

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Liberty, 4 p.m.

Uconn at UCF, 4 p.m.

BYU at Georgia Southern, 4 p.m.

