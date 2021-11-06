FBC Glance

All Times EDT
American Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|4
|0
|166
|56
|8
|0
|319
|114
|Houston
|5
|0
|188
|113
|7
|1
|298
|158
|SMU
|3
|2
|189
|139
|7
|2
|361
|231
|UCF
|3
|2
|144
|120
|5
|3
|278
|207
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|121
|94
|4
|4
|230
|213
|Tulsa
|2
|2
|94
|125
|3
|5
|195
|247
|Memphis
|2
|3
|130
|135
|5
|4
|286
|262
|Navy
|2
|4
|135
|168
|2
|6
|145
|240
|Temple
|1
|3
|58
|166
|3
|5
|161
|286
|South Florida
|1
|3
|96
|116
|2
|6
|181
|255
|Tulane
|0
|4
|89
|178
|1
|7
|235
|327
___
Saturday’s Games
Memphis 28, SMU 25
Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.
Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
East Carolina at Memphis, Noon
UCF at SMU, Noon
Houston at Temple, Noon
Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wake Forest
|5
|1
|249
|167
|8
|1
|402
|249
|NC State
|3
|1
|118
|72
|6
|2
|252
|130
|Clemson
|4
|2
|118
|109
|5
|3
|170
|122
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|143
|132
|5
|4
|265
|203
|Louisville
|2
|3
|139
|136
|4
|4
|235
|217
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|125
|151
|3
|5
|239
|215
|Boston College
|1
|4
|57
|104
|5
|4
|222
|169
Coastal
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Pittsburgh
|4
|1
|195
|112
|7
|2
|405
|204
|Virginia
|4
|2
|216
|197
|6
|3
|350
|277
|Miami
|3
|2
|172
|169
|5
|4
|296
|274
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|257
|240
|5
|4
|350
|301
|Virginia Tech
|2
|3
|89
|113
|4
|5
|195
|196
|Georgia Tech
|2
|5
|192
|222
|3
|6
|258
|261
|Duke
|0
|5
|70
|216
|3
|6
|225
|320
___
Friday’s Games
Boston College 17, Virginia Tech 3
Saturday’s Games
North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55
Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29
Miami 33, Georgia Tech 30
NC State at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Syracuse at Louisville, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Miami at Florida St., TBA
NC State at Wake Forest, TBA
Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA
Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Big 12 Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|6
|0
|247
|167
|9
|0
|386
|218
|Baylor
|4
|1
|166
|104
|7
|1
|299
|155
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|1
|163
|85
|7
|1
|235
|144
|Iowa St.
|3
|2
|176
|117
|5
|3
|257
|157
|Kansas St.
|3
|3
|162
|147
|6
|3
|255
|194
|Texas
|2
|3
|198
|180
|4
|4
|315
|238
|West Virginia
|2
|3
|120
|132
|4
|4
|237
|183
|Texas Tech
|2
|4
|175
|233
|5
|4
|295
|297
|TCU
|1
|4
|139
|175
|3
|5
|252
|252
|Kansas
|0
|6
|64
|270
|1
|8
|136
|385
___
Saturday’s Games
Kansas St. 35, Kansas 10
Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.
Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon
Kansas at Texas, TBA
TCU at Oklahoma St., TBA
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, TBA
Oklahoma at Baylor, TBA
Big Sky Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Montana St.
|5
|0
|155
|47
|7
|1
|268
|83
|Sacramento St.
|5
|0
|163
|86
|6
|2
|228
|169
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|252
|122
|7
|1
|412
|225
|UC Davis
|4
|1
|117
|77
|7
|1
|249
|128
|Montana
|4
|2
|177
|102
|7
|2
|263
|130
|N. Arizona
|3
|2
|155
|144
|4
|4
|199
|239
|Portland St.
|3
|2
|145
|116
|4
|4
|225
|216
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|134
|88
|4
|4
|216
|168
|N. Colorado
|2
|5
|85
|216
|3
|7
|147
|281
|Idaho
|1
|4
|128
|205
|2
|6
|210
|303
|Idaho St.
|1
|5
|101
|186
|1
|7
|125
|270
|Cal Poly
|0
|5
|55
|188
|1
|7
|107
|316
|S. Utah
|0
|6
|117
|207
|1
|8
|185
|328
___
Saturday’s Games
Montana 35, N. Colorado 0
Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.
Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.
Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
Big South Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|0
|157
|73
|8
|1
|271
|159
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|0
|209
|97
|6
|3
|293
|246
|NC A&T
|3
|3
|125
|145
|4
|5
|197
|233
|Hampton
|2
|3
|112
|137
|4
|5
|253
|291
|Campbell
|2
|3
|128
|150
|3
|5
|230
|222
|North Alabama
|2
|3
|185
|184
|2
|7
|251
|311
|Charleston Southern
|2
|4
|140
|157
|3
|5
|206
|209
|Robert Morris
|2
|4
|152
|215
|3
|5
|174
|276
|Gardner-Webb
|1
|4
|124
|174
|3
|6
|267
|276
___
Saturday’s Games
Kennesaw St. 45, Robert Morris 21
Monmouth (NJ) 45, North Alabama 33
Hampton 27, Gardner-Webb 21
NC A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon
Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Michigan St.
|5
|0
|149
|102
|8
|0
|277
|164
|Ohio St.
|6
|0
|276
|109
|8
|1
|404
|171
|Michigan
|4
|1
|156
|103
|7
|1
|297
|137
|Maryland
|2
|3
|105
|203
|5
|3
|234
|243
|Penn St.
|2
|3
|102
|86
|5
|3
|212
|136
|Rutgers
|1
|4
|66
|138
|4
|4
|189
|172
|Indiana
|0
|5
|63
|170
|2
|6
|176
|253
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|162
|125
|6
|3
|233
|165
|Iowa
|3
|2
|122
|91
|6
|2
|203
|129
|Purdue
|3
|2
|91
|89
|5
|3
|183
|137
|Wisconsin
|3
|2
|108
|74
|5
|3
|175
|136
|Illinois
|3
|4
|104
|123
|4
|6
|172
|216
|Northwestern
|1
|4
|70
|175
|3
|5
|152
|217
|Nebraska
|1
|6
|190
|176
|3
|7
|286
|209
___
Saturday’s Games
Ohio St. 26, Nebraska 17
Illinois 14, Minnesota 6
Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Minnesota at Iowa, TBA
Maryland at Michigan St., TBA
Rutgers at Indiana, TBA
Purdue at Ohio St., TBA
Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBA
Michigan at Penn St., TBA
Colonial Athletic Association
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|5
|1
|191
|90
|7
|1
|296
|124
|Villanova
|5
|1
|176
|95
|7
|2
|295
|139
|William & Mary
|4
|2
|155
|138
|6
|3
|206
|191
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|96
|166
|5
|3
|186
|211
|Delaware
|3
|3
|120
|120
|5
|4
|177
|185
|Elon
|3
|3
|129
|154
|4
|5
|185
|245
|Stony Brook
|3
|3
|138
|123
|4
|5
|183
|205
|Towson
|3
|3
|132
|139
|4
|5
|191
|222
|Maine
|3
|4
|162
|200
|4
|5
|207
|267
|Richmond
|2
|4
|114
|138
|4
|5
|193
|176
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|112
|137
|3
|6
|159
|265
|Albany (NY)
|1
|6
|123
|148
|1
|8
|153
|238
___
Saturday’s Games
Stony Brook 22, Maine 17
Albany (NY) 20, New Hampshire 7
Delaware 24, William & Mary 3
Richmond 28, Towson 17
Villanova 35, Elon 0
Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Maine at Umass, Noon
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.
Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.
James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|3
|1
|138
|86
|5
|3
|242
|172
|Marshall
|3
|1
|135
|68
|5
|3
|296
|158
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|168
|104
|4
|4
|324
|244
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|109
|155
|4
|4
|201
|237
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|2
|121
|107
|4
|4
|242
|211
|Old Dominion
|1
|3
|77
|111
|2
|6
|185
|240
|FIU
|0
|4
|73
|175
|1
|7
|186
|293
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UTSA
|4
|0
|169
|75
|8
|0
|315
|150
|UAB
|4
|1
|181
|88
|6
|3
|259
|201
|UTEP
|3
|1
|98
|65
|6
|2
|199
|163
|Rice
|2
|2
|78
|118
|3
|5
|150
|292
|North Texas
|1
|3
|74
|137
|2
|6
|191
|269
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|4
|101
|156
|2
|7
|244
|306
|Southern Miss.
|0
|4
|42
|119
|1
|7
|109
|234
___
Saturday’s Games
UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38
North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.
Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.
Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.
Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.
UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.
FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.
FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.
Ivy League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|4
|1
|106
|67
|7
|1
|213
|109
|Princeton
|4
|1
|139
|112
|7
|1
|265
|140
|Yale
|4
|1
|182
|137
|5
|3
|248
|178
|Harvard
|3
|2
|155
|86
|6
|2
|267
|111
|Columbia
|2
|3
|100
|124
|5
|3
|194
|182
|Penn
|1
|4
|106
|128
|3
|5
|170
|158
|Brown
|1
|4
|163
|258
|2
|6
|247
|349
|Cornell
|1
|4
|103
|142
|2
|6
|168
|214
___
Friday’s Games
Dartmouth 31, Princeton 7
Saturday’s Games
Yale 63, Brown 38
Cornell 15, Penn 12
Harvard 49, Columbia 21
Saturday, Nov. 13
Penn at Harvard, Noon
Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kent St.
|4
|1
|192
|196
|5
|4
|285
|314
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|2
|131
|103
|4
|5
|223
|213
|Buffalo
|2
|3
|171
|164
|4
|5
|303
|261
|Ohio
|2
|3
|149
|141
|2
|7
|204
|282
|Bowling Green
|1
|4
|146
|195
|3
|6
|212
|275
|Akron
|1
|4
|108
|164
|2
|7
|184
|342
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Illinois
|4
|1
|169
|156
|6
|3
|285
|304
|E. Michigan
|3
|2
|171
|150
|6
|3
|314
|248
|Ball St.
|3
|2
|143
|122
|5
|4
|227
|248
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|2
|153
|147
|5
|4
|274
|257
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|153
|169
|5
|4
|262
|260
|Toledo
|2
|3
|148
|127
|4
|5
|277
|198
___
Tuesday’s Games
Ball St. 31, Akron 25
Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33
E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49
Wednesday’s Games
Cent. Michigan 42, W. Michigan 30
Kent St. 52, N. Illinois 47
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SC State
|4
|0
|92
|57
|5
|4
|220
|256
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|112
|89
|6
|3
|318
|279
|NC Central
|2
|1
|90
|80
|4
|5
|189
|232
|Delaware St.
|1
|2
|51
|56
|4
|5
|202
|218
|Howard
|1
|3
|93
|90
|2
|7
|177
|277
|Morgan St.
|1
|4
|71
|137
|1
|8
|112
|285
___
Thursday’s Games
Morgan St. 20, Delaware St. 14
Saturday’s Games
SC State 15, Howard 12
NC Central 38, Norfolk St. 36
Saturday, Nov. 13
Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.
NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Missouri Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|0
|141
|52
|8
|0
|268
|65
|Missouri St.
|5
|2
|232
|174
|6
|3
|291
|231
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|183
|177
|6
|3
|308
|232
|South Dakota
|4
|2
|171
|116
|6
|3
|267
|154
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|190
|101
|6
|2
|339
|138
|N. Iowa
|3
|3
|134
|125
|5
|4
|222
|160
|Illinois St.
|2
|4
|105
|158
|4
|5
|185
|217
|Indiana St.
|2
|4
|84
|207
|4
|5
|139
|273
|North Dakota
|2
|4
|137
|130
|4
|5
|234
|192
|W. Illinois
|2
|5
|181
|251
|2
|8
|265
|386
|Youngstown St.
|1
|5
|137
|204
|2
|6
|195
|287
___
Saturday’s Games
Illinois St. 17, N. Iowa 10
North Dakota 24, Youngstown St. 21
South Dakota 42, W. Illinois 21
Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 28
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|4
|1
|143
|109
|7
|2
|315
|187
|San Diego St.
|3
|1
|90
|64
|7
|1
|237
|140
|Nevada
|3
|1
|158
|102
|6
|2
|301
|195
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|98
|105
|5
|4
|190
|203
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|88
|126
|4
|5
|263
|305
|UNLV
|0
|4
|94
|144
|0
|8
|157
|288
Mountain
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah St.
|4
|1
|157
|151
|6
|2
|251
|232
|Air Force
|3
|2
|145
|110
|6
|3
|248
|155
|Boise St.
|2
|2
|103
|87
|4
|4
|234
|174
|Colorado St.
|2
|2
|111
|75
|3
|5
|191
|171
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|38
|108
|3
|5
|112
|204
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|38
|82
|4
|4
|176
|175
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 21, Air Force 14
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.
Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
Northeast Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sacred Heart
|4
|1
|98
|70
|6
|3
|160
|140
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|133
|124
|5
|3
|220
|202
|Bryant
|3
|2
|115
|102
|5
|4
|220
|228
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|2
|141
|76
|4
|5
|209
|180
|CCSU
|3
|2
|130
|112
|3
|6
|181
|287
|Merrimack
|2
|3
|123
|137
|5
|4
|286
|222
|LIU Brooklyn
|2
|3
|101
|159
|2
|6
|118
|315
|Wagner
|0
|5
|93
|154
|0
|9
|141
|353
___
Saturday’s Games
Merrimack 35, Wagner 26
CCSU 30, Bryant 15
Duquesne 34, LIU Brooklyn 28
Sacred Heart 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 13
Saturday, Nov. 13
Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon
CCSU at Duquesne, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon
LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Ohio Valley Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UT Martin
|4
|0
|131
|87
|7
|1
|254
|214
|Tennessee St.
|4
|1
|113
|103
|5
|3
|180
|164
|Murray St.
|3
|3
|137
|186
|4
|5
|189
|255
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|193
|141
|3
|6
|256
|299
|Austin Peay
|1
|3
|99
|77
|3
|5
|232
|221
|Tennessee Tech
|1
|3
|82
|97
|3
|6
|179
|260
|E. Illinois
|1
|4
|66
|130
|1
|8
|121
|250
___
Saturday’s Games
Murray St. 32, Tennessee Tech 27
E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oregon
|4
|1
|175
|127
|7
|1
|289
|186
|Washington St.
|4
|2
|147
|151
|5
|4
|233
|222
|Oregon St.
|3
|2
|163
|155
|5
|3
|271
|212
|Washington
|3
|2
|113
|104
|4
|4
|182
|151
|California
|2
|3
|112
|104
|3
|5
|203
|190
|Stanford
|2
|5
|158
|221
|3
|6
|206
|268
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Utah
|5
|1
|231
|133
|6
|3
|319
|209
|Arizona St.
|3
|2
|147
|115
|5
|3
|242
|166
|UCLA
|3
|3
|171
|177
|5
|4
|290
|254
|Southern Cal
|3
|3
|204
|191
|4
|4
|250
|229
|Colorado
|1
|4
|93
|150
|2
|6
|135
|197
|Arizona
|0
|5
|85
|171
|0
|8
|134
|254
___
Friday’s Games
Utah 52, Stanford 7
Saturday’s Games
California at Arizona, 3 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.
Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Patriot League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Holy Cross
|4
|0
|156
|46
|7
|2
|293
|179
|Fordham
|4
|0
|184
|110
|6
|3
|315
|254
|Colgate
|3
|1
|101
|76
|3
|6
|141
|243
|Lafayette
|2
|2
|102
|100
|3
|6
|159
|222
|Lehigh
|1
|3
|81
|102
|1
|8
|87
|266
|Georgetown
|1
|4
|107
|162
|2
|6
|160
|255
|Bucknell
|0
|5
|58
|193
|1
|8
|88
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Fordham 41, Georgetown 20
Holy Cross 35, Lafayette 10
Lehigh 38, Bucknell 6
Saturday, Nov. 13
Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.
Pioneer League
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Davidson
|6
|0
|253
|151
|7
|1
|305
|222
|San Diego
|5
|1
|198
|125
|5
|4
|232
|258
|Morehead St.
|4
|1
|163
|129
|5
|3
|270
|265
|St. Thomas (Minn.)
|4
|2
|160
|96
|5
|3
|175
|149
|Marist
|4
|2
|119
|98
|4
|4
|150
|169
|Dayton
|4
|3
|253
|207
|5
|4
|273
|272
|Valparaiso
|2
|3
|120
|117
|2
|6
|148
|237
|Stetson
|2
|4
|109
|162
|4
|5
|212
|255
|Drake
|1
|5
|47
|77
|2
|7
|99
|163
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|150
|296
|2
|6
|302
|414
|Butler
|0
|6
|98
|212
|2
|7
|231
|309
___
Saturday’s Games
Marist 7, Drake 0
Davidson 42, St. Thomas (Minn.) 15
Dayton 41, Stetson 13
Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Davidson at Dayton, Noon
Valparaiso at Butler, Noon
Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.
Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.
St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|7
|0
|280
|49
|9
|0
|346
|59
|Kentucky
|4
|2
|143
|133
|6
|2
|216
|166
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|171
|165
|4
|4
|299
|212
|Florida
|2
|4
|171
|148
|4
|4
|248
|182
|South Carolina
|1
|4
|78
|165
|4
|4
|167
|196
|Missouri
|1
|4
|109
|203
|4
|5
|284
|331
|Vanderbilt
|0
|5
|54
|207
|2
|7
|134
|320
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|4
|1
|212
|124
|7
|1
|367
|165
|Auburn
|3
|1
|103
|96
|6
|2
|279
|158
|Mississippi
|3
|2
|155
|167
|7
|2
|340
|243
|Texas A&M
|3
|2
|152
|112
|6
|2
|237
|129
|Mississippi St.
|3
|2
|136
|122
|5
|3
|224
|197
|LSU
|2
|3
|134
|164
|4
|4
|244
|230
|Arkansas
|1
|3
|94
|137
|5
|3
|262
|188
___
Saturday’s Games
Mississippi 27, Liberty 14
Georgia 43, Missouri 6
Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon
Samford at Florida, Noon
Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|5
|1
|190
|144
|8
|1
|296
|167
|Mercer
|5
|1
|189
|135
|6
|2
|272
|183
|Chattanooga
|5
|1
|203
|96
|6
|3
|266
|154
|VMI
|4
|2
|203
|171
|6
|3
|289
|276
|W. Carolina
|3
|3
|207
|215
|3
|6
|269
|374
|Furman
|2
|4
|127
|131
|4
|5
|189
|194
|Samford
|2
|4
|217
|262
|3
|5
|296
|309
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|108
|175
|2
|6
|188
|278
|Wofford
|0
|7
|133
|248
|1
|8
|167
|301
___
Saturday’s Games
ETSU 27, VMI 20
Chattanooga 35, Wofford 10
W. Carolina 43, Furman 42
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Samford at Florida, Noon
ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.
Southland Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|SE Louisiana
|5
|0
|231
|141
|7
|1
|378
|224
|Incarnate Word
|4
|1
|176
|97
|6
|2
|299
|184
|Nicholls
|4
|2
|227
|162
|5
|4
|299
|245
|McNeese St.
|2
|4
|132
|153
|3
|6
|206
|253
|Northwestern St.
|1
|4
|100
|183
|1
|7
|134
|275
|Houston Baptist
|0
|5
|93
|223
|0
|8
|150
|332
___
Saturday’s Games
Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 14
SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jackson St.
|6
|0
|207
|80
|8
|1
|276
|125
|Florida A&M
|4
|1
|126
|69
|6
|2
|207
|121
|Alabama A&M
|3
|3
|188
|202
|5
|3
|275
|278
|Alabama St.
|2
|3
|108
|137
|3
|4
|122
|212
|MVSU
|1
|5
|118
|177
|2
|7
|148
|286
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|5
|141
|196
|1
|8
|218
|339
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Prairie View
|5
|0
|174
|94
|6
|1
|220
|161
|Alcorn St.
|4
|2
|197
|170
|5
|4
|245
|231
|Southern U.
|3
|2
|162
|150
|4
|4
|230
|260
|Grambling St.
|2
|3
|104
|122
|3
|5
|120
|214
|Texas Southern
|2
|4
|179
|207
|3
|6
|289
|321
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|5
|94
|194
|1
|7
|154
|300
___
Saturday’s Games
Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn St. 31
Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14
Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 21
Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|4
|1
|195
|126
|7
|2
|326
|210
|Coastal Carolina
|3
|1
|173
|84
|7
|1
|355
|148
|Georgia St.
|3
|2
|137
|117
|4
|5
|208
|262
|Troy
|2
|2
|102
|116
|4
|4
|205
|172
|Georgia Southern
|1
|4
|131
|150
|2
|6
|177
|258
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|0
|183
|95
|8
|1
|277
|171
|South Alabama
|2
|3
|152
|121
|5
|3
|233
|168
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|3
|125
|220
|4
|4
|178
|300
|Texas State
|1
|3
|77
|135
|2
|6
|175
|282
|Arkansas St.
|0
|5
|107
|218
|1
|8
|234
|387
___
Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Georgia St. 17
Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. 48, Arkansas St. 14
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.
Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
Western Athletic Conference
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Sam Houston St.
|6
|0
|253
|106
|8
|0
|347
|136
|E. Kentucky
|4
|0
|130
|63
|6
|2
|220
|171
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|142
|106
|5
|3
|283
|160
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|199
|156
|4
|4
|299
|262
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|2
|89
|129
|4
|5
|173
|266
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|168
|170
|4
|5
|273
|242
|Tarleton St.
|1
|3
|81
|105
|4
|4
|227
|187
|Lamar
|0
|5
|72
|212
|2
|6
|136
|279
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|50
|137
|0
|9
|118
|360
___
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. 59, Dixie St. 10
Jacksonville St. 40, Abilene Christian 25
E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.
Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.
Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Liberty
|7
|3
|351
|187
|Army
|5
|3
|263
|208
|Umass
|1
|7
|120
|370
|Notre Dame
|7
|1
|261
|196
|BYU
|7
|2
|274
|229
|New Mexico St.
|1
|7
|195
|308
|Uconn
|1
|8
|146
|324
___
Saturday’s Games
Army 21, Air Force 14
Mississippi 27, Liberty 14
Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.
Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.
Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Maine at Umass, Noon
New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon
Bucknell at Army, Noon
Uconn at Clemson, Noon
Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA
