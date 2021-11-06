FBC Glance

All Times EDT American Athletic Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 4 0…

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Cincinnati 4 0 166 56 8 0 319 114 Houston 5 0 188 113 7 1 298 158 SMU 3 2 189 139 7 2 361 231 UCF 3 2 144 120 5 3 278 207 East Carolina 2 2 121 94 4 4 230 213 Tulsa 2 2 94 125 3 5 195 247 Memphis 2 3 130 135 5 4 286 262 Navy 2 4 135 168 2 6 145 240 Temple 1 3 58 166 3 5 161 286 South Florida 1 3 96 116 2 6 181 255 Tulane 0 4 89 178 1 7 235 327

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 28, SMU 25

Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

East Carolina at Memphis, Noon

UCF at SMU, Noon

Houston at Temple, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Wake Forest 5 1 249 167 8 1 402 249 NC State 3 1 118 72 6 2 252 130 Clemson 4 2 118 109 5 3 170 122 Syracuse 2 3 143 132 5 4 265 203 Louisville 2 3 139 136 4 4 235 217 Florida St. 2 3 125 151 3 5 239 215 Boston College 1 4 57 104 5 4 222 169

Coastal

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Pittsburgh 4 1 195 112 7 2 405 204 Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 3 350 277 Miami 3 2 172 169 5 4 296 274 North Carolina 4 3 257 240 5 4 350 301 Virginia Tech 2 3 89 113 4 5 195 196 Georgia Tech 2 5 192 222 3 6 258 261 Duke 0 5 70 216 3 6 225 320

Friday’s Games

Boston College 17, Virginia Tech 3

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55

Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29

Miami 33, Georgia Tech 30

NC State at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Florida St., TBA

NC State at Wake Forest, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 6 0 247 167 9 0 386 218 Baylor 4 1 166 104 7 1 299 155 Oklahoma St. 4 1 163 85 7 1 235 144 Iowa St. 3 2 176 117 5 3 257 157 Kansas St. 3 3 162 147 6 3 255 194 Texas 2 3 198 180 4 4 315 238 West Virginia 2 3 120 132 4 4 237 183 Texas Tech 2 4 175 233 5 4 295 297 TCU 1 4 139 175 3 5 252 252 Kansas 0 6 64 270 1 8 136 385

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 35, Kansas 10

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon

Kansas at Texas, TBA

TCU at Oklahoma St., TBA

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma at Baylor, TBA

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana St. 5 0 155 47 7 1 268 83 Sacramento St. 5 0 163 86 6 2 228 169 E. Washington 4 1 252 122 7 1 412 225 UC Davis 4 1 117 77 7 1 249 128 Montana 4 2 177 102 7 2 263 130 N. Arizona 3 2 155 144 4 4 199 239 Portland St. 3 2 145 116 4 4 225 216 Weber St. 3 2 134 88 4 4 216 168 N. Colorado 2 5 85 216 3 7 147 281 Idaho 1 4 128 205 2 6 210 303 Idaho St. 1 5 101 186 1 7 125 270 Cal Poly 0 5 55 188 1 7 107 316 S. Utah 0 6 117 207 1 8 185 328

Saturday’s Games

Montana 35, N. Colorado 0

Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 5 0 157 73 8 1 271 159 Monmouth (NJ) 5 0 209 97 6 3 293 246 NC A&T 3 3 125 145 4 5 197 233 Hampton 2 3 112 137 4 5 253 291 Campbell 2 3 128 150 3 5 230 222 North Alabama 2 3 185 184 2 7 251 311 Charleston Southern 2 4 140 157 3 5 206 209 Robert Morris 2 4 152 215 3 5 174 276 Gardner-Webb 1 4 124 174 3 6 267 276

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 45, Robert Morris 21

Monmouth (NJ) 45, North Alabama 33

Hampton 27, Gardner-Webb 21

NC A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164 Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171 Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137 Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243 Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136 Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172 Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165 Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129 Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137 Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136 Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216 Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217 Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 26, Nebraska 17

Illinois 14, Minnesota 6

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Minnesota at Iowa, TBA

Maryland at Michigan St., TBA

Rutgers at Indiana, TBA

Purdue at Ohio St., TBA

Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan at Penn St., TBA

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 5 1 191 90 7 1 296 124 Villanova 5 1 176 95 7 2 295 139 William & Mary 4 2 155 138 6 3 206 191 Rhode Island 3 3 96 166 5 3 186 211 Delaware 3 3 120 120 5 4 177 185 Elon 3 3 129 154 4 5 185 245 Stony Brook 3 3 138 123 4 5 183 205 Towson 3 3 132 139 4 5 191 222 Maine 3 4 162 200 4 5 207 267 Richmond 2 4 114 138 4 5 193 176 New Hampshire 2 4 112 137 3 6 159 265 Albany (NY) 1 6 123 148 1 8 153 238

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 22, Maine 17

Albany (NY) 20, New Hampshire 7

Delaware 24, William & Mary 3

Richmond 28, Towson 17

Villanova 35, Elon 0

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA FAU 3 1 138 86 5 3 242 172 Marshall 3 1 135 68 5 3 296 158 W. Kentucky 3 1 168 104 4 4 324 244 Charlotte 2 2 109 155 4 4 201 237 Middle Tennessee 2 2 121 107 4 4 242 211 Old Dominion 1 3 77 111 2 6 185 240 FIU 0 4 73 175 1 7 186 293

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UTSA 4 0 169 75 8 0 315 150 UAB 4 1 181 88 6 3 259 201 UTEP 3 1 98 65 6 2 199 163 Rice 2 2 78 118 3 5 150 292 North Texas 1 3 74 137 2 6 191 269 Louisiana Tech 1 4 101 156 2 7 244 306 Southern Miss. 0 4 42 119 1 7 109 234

Saturday’s Games

UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38

North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Dartmouth 4 1 106 67 7 1 213 109 Princeton 4 1 139 112 7 1 265 140 Yale 4 1 182 137 5 3 248 178 Harvard 3 2 155 86 6 2 267 111 Columbia 2 3 100 124 5 3 194 182 Penn 1 4 106 128 3 5 170 158 Brown 1 4 163 258 2 6 247 349 Cornell 1 4 103 142 2 6 168 214

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 31, Princeton 7

Saturday’s Games

Yale 63, Brown 38

Cornell 15, Penn 12

Harvard 49, Columbia 21

Saturday, Nov. 13

Penn at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314 Miami (Ohio) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213 Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261 Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282 Bowling Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275 Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Illinois 4 1 169 156 6 3 285 304 E. Michigan 3 2 171 150 6 3 314 248 Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248 Cent. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257 W. Michigan 2 3 153 169 5 4 262 260 Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 31, Akron 25

Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33

E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 42, W. Michigan 30

Kent St. 52, N. Illinois 47

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SC State 4 0 92 57 5 4 220 256 Norfolk St. 2 1 112 89 6 3 318 279 NC Central 2 1 90 80 4 5 189 232 Delaware St. 1 2 51 56 4 5 202 218 Howard 1 3 93 90 2 7 177 277 Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 1 8 112 285

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. 20, Delaware St. 14

Saturday’s Games

SC State 15, Howard 12

NC Central 38, Norfolk St. 36

Saturday, Nov. 13

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA N. Dakota St. 5 0 141 52 8 0 268 65 Missouri St. 5 2 232 174 6 3 291 231 S. Illinois 4 2 183 177 6 3 308 232 South Dakota 4 2 171 116 6 3 267 154 S. Dakota St. 3 2 190 101 6 2 339 138 N. Iowa 3 3 134 125 5 4 222 160 Illinois St. 2 4 105 158 4 5 185 217 Indiana St. 2 4 84 207 4 5 139 273 North Dakota 2 4 137 130 4 5 234 192 W. Illinois 2 5 181 251 2 8 265 386 Youngstown St. 1 5 137 204 2 6 195 287

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 17, N. Iowa 10

North Dakota 24, Youngstown St. 21

South Dakota 42, W. Illinois 21

Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 28

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Fresno St. 4 1 143 109 7 2 315 187 San Diego St. 3 1 90 64 7 1 237 140 Nevada 3 1 158 102 6 2 301 195 San Jose St. 3 2 98 105 5 4 190 203 Hawaii 1 3 88 126 4 5 263 305 UNLV 0 4 94 144 0 8 157 288

Mountain

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah St. 4 1 157 151 6 2 251 232 Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 3 248 155 Boise St. 2 2 103 87 4 4 234 174 Colorado St. 2 2 111 75 3 5 191 171 New Mexico 1 3 38 108 3 5 112 204 Wyoming 0 4 38 82 4 4 176 175

Saturday’s Games

Army 21, Air Force 14

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sacred Heart 4 1 98 70 6 3 160 140 Duquesne 3 2 133 124 5 3 220 202 Bryant 3 2 115 102 5 4 220 228 St. Francis (Pa.) 3 2 141 76 4 5 209 180 CCSU 3 2 130 112 3 6 181 287 Merrimack 2 3 123 137 5 4 286 222 LIU Brooklyn 2 3 101 159 2 6 118 315 Wagner 0 5 93 154 0 9 141 353

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 35, Wagner 26

CCSU 30, Bryant 15

Duquesne 34, LIU Brooklyn 28

Sacred Heart 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 13

Saturday, Nov. 13

Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 4 0 131 87 7 1 254 214 Tennessee St. 4 1 113 103 5 3 180 164 Murray St. 3 3 137 186 4 5 189 255 SE Missouri 3 3 193 141 3 6 256 299 Austin Peay 1 3 99 77 3 5 232 221 Tennessee Tech 1 3 82 97 3 6 179 260 E. Illinois 1 4 66 130 1 8 121 250

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. 32, Tennessee Tech 27

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oregon 4 1 175 127 7 1 289 186 Washington St. 4 2 147 151 5 4 233 222 Oregon St. 3 2 163 155 5 3 271 212 Washington 3 2 113 104 4 4 182 151 California 2 3 112 104 3 5 203 190 Stanford 2 5 158 221 3 6 206 268

South

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Utah 5 1 231 133 6 3 319 209 Arizona St. 3 2 147 115 5 3 242 166 UCLA 3 3 171 177 5 4 290 254 Southern Cal 3 3 204 191 4 4 250 229 Colorado 1 4 93 150 2 6 135 197 Arizona 0 5 85 171 0 8 134 254

Friday’s Games

Utah 52, Stanford 7

Saturday’s Games

California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Holy Cross 4 0 156 46 7 2 293 179 Fordham 4 0 184 110 6 3 315 254 Colgate 3 1 101 76 3 6 141 243 Lafayette 2 2 102 100 3 6 159 222 Lehigh 1 3 81 102 1 8 87 266 Georgetown 1 4 107 162 2 6 160 255 Bucknell 0 5 58 193 1 8 88 309

Saturday’s Games

Fordham 41, Georgetown 20

Holy Cross 35, Lafayette 10

Lehigh 38, Bucknell 6

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Davidson 6 0 253 151 7 1 305 222 San Diego 5 1 198 125 5 4 232 258 Morehead St. 4 1 163 129 5 3 270 265 St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 160 96 5 3 175 149 Marist 4 2 119 98 4 4 150 169 Dayton 4 3 253 207 5 4 273 272 Valparaiso 2 3 120 117 2 6 148 237 Stetson 2 4 109 162 4 5 212 255 Drake 1 5 47 77 2 7 99 163 Presbyterian 0 5 150 296 2 6 302 414 Butler 0 6 98 212 2 7 231 309

Saturday’s Games

Marist 7, Drake 0

Davidson 42, St. Thomas (Minn.) 15

Dayton 41, Stetson 13

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Butler, Noon

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 7 0 280 49 9 0 346 59 Kentucky 4 2 143 133 6 2 216 166 Tennessee 2 3 171 165 4 4 299 212 Florida 2 4 171 148 4 4 248 182 South Carolina 1 4 78 165 4 4 167 196 Missouri 1 4 109 203 4 5 284 331 Vanderbilt 0 5 54 207 2 7 134 320

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 4 1 212 124 7 1 367 165 Auburn 3 1 103 96 6 2 279 158 Mississippi 3 2 155 167 7 2 340 243 Texas A&M 3 2 152 112 6 2 237 129 Mississippi St. 3 2 136 122 5 3 224 197 LSU 2 3 134 164 4 4 244 230 Arkansas 1 3 94 137 5 3 262 188

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 27, Liberty 14

Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon

Samford at Florida, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA ETSU 5 1 190 144 8 1 296 167 Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183 Chattanooga 5 1 203 96 6 3 266 154 VMI 4 2 203 171 6 3 289 276 W. Carolina 3 3 207 215 3 6 269 374 Furman 2 4 127 131 4 5 189 194 Samford 2 4 217 262 3 5 296 309 The Citadel 1 4 108 175 2 6 188 278 Wofford 0 7 133 248 1 8 167 301

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 27, VMI 20

Chattanooga 35, Wofford 10

W. Carolina 43, Furman 42

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Samford at Florida, Noon

ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SE Louisiana 5 0 231 141 7 1 378 224 Incarnate Word 4 1 176 97 6 2 299 184 Nicholls 4 2 227 162 5 4 299 245 McNeese St. 2 4 132 153 3 6 206 253 Northwestern St. 1 4 100 183 1 7 134 275 Houston Baptist 0 5 93 223 0 8 150 332

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 14

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Jackson St. 6 0 207 80 8 1 276 125 Florida A&M 4 1 126 69 6 2 207 121 Alabama A&M 3 3 188 202 5 3 275 278 Alabama St. 2 3 108 137 3 4 122 212 MVSU 1 5 118 177 2 7 148 286 Bethune-Cookman 1 5 141 196 1 8 218 339

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Prairie View 5 0 174 94 6 1 220 161 Alcorn St. 4 2 197 170 5 4 245 231 Southern U. 3 2 162 150 4 4 230 260 Grambling St. 2 3 104 122 3 5 120 214 Texas Southern 2 4 179 207 3 6 289 321 Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 94 194 1 7 154 300

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn St. 31

Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14

Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 21

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Appalachian St. 4 1 195 126 7 2 326 210 Coastal Carolina 3 1 173 84 7 1 355 148 Georgia St. 3 2 137 117 4 5 208 262 Troy 2 2 102 116 4 4 205 172 Georgia Southern 1 4 131 150 2 6 177 258

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Louisiana-Lafayette 6 0 183 95 8 1 277 171 South Alabama 2 3 152 121 5 3 233 168 Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 125 220 4 4 178 300 Texas State 1 3 77 135 2 6 175 282 Arkansas St. 0 5 107 218 1 8 234 387

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Georgia St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 48, Arkansas St. 14

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Sam Houston St. 6 0 253 106 8 0 347 136 E. Kentucky 4 0 130 63 6 2 220 171 Stephen F. Austin 3 2 142 106 5 3 283 160 Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 4 4 299 262 Jacksonville St. 2 2 89 129 4 5 173 266 Abilene Christian 2 4 168 170 4 5 273 242 Tarleton St. 1 3 81 105 4 4 227 187 Lamar 0 5 72 212 2 6 136 279 Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 0 9 118 360

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 59, Dixie St. 10

Jacksonville St. 40, Abilene Christian 25

E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Liberty 7 3 351 187 Army 5 3 263 208 Umass 1 7 120 370 Notre Dame 7 1 261 196 BYU 7 2 274 229 New Mexico St. 1 7 195 308 Uconn 1 8 146 324

Saturday’s Games

Army 21, Air Force 14

Mississippi 27, Liberty 14

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

