Home » Sports » FBC Glance

FBC Glance

The Associated Press

November 6, 2021, 6:00 PM

All Times EDT

American Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cincinnati 4 0 166 56 8 0 319 114
Houston 5 0 188 113 7 1 298 158
SMU 3 2 189 139 7 2 361 231
UCF 3 2 144 120 5 3 278 207
East Carolina 2 2 121 94 4 4 230 213
Tulsa 2 2 94 125 3 5 195 247
Memphis 2 3 130 135 5 4 286 262
Navy 2 4 135 168 2 6 145 240
Temple 1 3 58 166 3 5 161 286
South Florida 1 3 96 116 2 6 181 255
Tulane 0 4 89 178 1 7 235 327

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 28, SMU 25

Temple at East Carolina, 3 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Tulane at UCF, 4 p.m.

Houston at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Cincinnati at South Florida, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

East Carolina at Memphis, Noon

UCF at SMU, Noon

Houston at Temple, Noon

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Atlantic

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wake Forest 5 1 249 167 8 1 402 249
NC State 3 1 118 72 6 2 252 130
Clemson 4 2 118 109 5 3 170 122
Syracuse 2 3 143 132 5 4 265 203
Louisville 2 3 139 136 4 4 235 217
Florida St. 2 3 125 151 3 5 239 215
Boston College 1 4 57 104 5 4 222 169

Coastal

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Pittsburgh 4 1 195 112 7 2 405 204
Virginia 4 2 216 197 6 3 350 277
Miami 3 2 172 169 5 4 296 274
North Carolina 4 3 257 240 5 4 350 301
Virginia Tech 2 3 89 113 4 5 195 196
Georgia Tech 2 5 192 222 3 6 258 261
Duke 0 5 70 216 3 6 225 320

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 17, Virginia Tech 3

Saturday’s Games

North Carolina 58, Wake Forest 55

Pittsburgh 54, Duke 29

Miami 33, Georgia Tech 30

NC State at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11

North Carolina at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Syracuse at Louisville, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Miami at Florida St., TBA

NC State at Wake Forest, TBA

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

Boston College at Georgia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Duke at Virginia Tech, 3:30 p.m.

Big 12 Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oklahoma 6 0 247 167 9 0 386 218
Baylor 4 1 166 104 7 1 299 155
Oklahoma St. 4 1 163 85 7 1 235 144
Iowa St. 3 2 176 117 5 3 257 157
Kansas St. 3 3 162 147 6 3 255 194
Texas 2 3 198 180 4 4 315 238
West Virginia 2 3 120 132 4 4 237 183
Texas Tech 2 4 175 233 5 4 295 297
TCU 1 4 139 175 3 5 252 252
Kansas 0 6 64 270 1 8 136 385

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 35, Kansas 10

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 3:30 p.m.

Baylor at TCU, 3:30 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

West Virginia at Kansas St., Noon

Kansas at Texas, TBA

TCU at Oklahoma St., TBA

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, TBA

Oklahoma at Baylor, TBA

Big Sky Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Montana St. 5 0 155 47 7 1 268 83
Sacramento St. 5 0 163 86 6 2 228 169
E. Washington 4 1 252 122 7 1 412 225
UC Davis 4 1 117 77 7 1 249 128
Montana 4 2 177 102 7 2 263 130
N. Arizona 3 2 155 144 4 4 199 239
Portland St. 3 2 145 116 4 4 225 216
Weber St. 3 2 134 88 4 4 216 168
N. Colorado 2 5 85 216 3 7 147 281
Idaho 1 4 128 205 2 6 210 303
Idaho St. 1 5 101 186 1 7 125 270
Cal Poly 0 5 55 188 1 7 107 316
S. Utah 0 6 117 207 1 8 185 328

___

Saturday’s Games

Montana 35, N. Colorado 0

Portland St. at Weber St., 3 p.m.

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

UC Davis at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho, 4 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Cal Poly at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Montana at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 3 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Cal Poly, 8:05 p.m.

Portland St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Big South Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 5 0 157 73 8 1 271 159
Monmouth (NJ) 5 0 209 97 6 3 293 246
NC A&T 3 3 125 145 4 5 197 233
Hampton 2 3 112 137 4 5 253 291
Campbell 2 3 128 150 3 5 230 222
North Alabama 2 3 185 184 2 7 251 311
Charleston Southern 2 4 140 157 3 5 206 209
Robert Morris 2 4 152 215 3 5 174 276
Gardner-Webb 1 4 124 174 3 6 267 276

___

Saturday’s Games

Kennesaw St. 45, Robert Morris 21

Monmouth (NJ) 45, North Alabama 33

Hampton 27, Gardner-Webb 21

NC A&T 21, Charleston Southern 18

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Robert Morris at Monmouth (NJ), Noon

Hampton at Campbell, 1 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 1:30 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 3 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Michigan St. 5 0 149 102 8 0 277 164
Ohio St. 6 0 276 109 8 1 404 171
Michigan 4 1 156 103 7 1 297 137
Maryland 2 3 105 203 5 3 234 243
Penn St. 2 3 102 86 5 3 212 136
Rutgers 1 4 66 138 4 4 189 172
Indiana 0 5 63 170 2 6 176 253

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Minnesota 4 2 162 125 6 3 233 165
Iowa 3 2 122 91 6 2 203 129
Purdue 3 2 91 89 5 3 183 137
Wisconsin 3 2 108 74 5 3 175 136
Illinois 3 4 104 123 4 6 172 216
Northwestern 1 4 70 175 3 5 152 217
Nebraska 1 6 190 176 3 7 286 209

___

Saturday’s Games

Ohio St. 26, Nebraska 17

Illinois 14, Minnesota 6

Penn St. at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Minnesota at Iowa, TBA

Maryland at Michigan St., TBA

Rutgers at Indiana, TBA

Purdue at Ohio St., TBA

Northwestern at Wisconsin, TBA

Michigan at Penn St., TBA

Colonial Athletic Association

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 5 1 191 90 7 1 296 124
Villanova 5 1 176 95 7 2 295 139
William & Mary 4 2 155 138 6 3 206 191
Rhode Island 3 3 96 166 5 3 186 211
Delaware 3 3 120 120 5 4 177 185
Elon 3 3 129 154 4 5 185 245
Stony Brook 3 3 138 123 4 5 183 205
Towson 3 3 132 139 4 5 191 222
Maine 3 4 162 200 4 5 207 267
Richmond 2 4 114 138 4 5 193 176
New Hampshire 2 4 112 137 3 6 159 265
Albany (NY) 1 6 123 148 1 8 153 238

___

Saturday’s Games

Stony Brook 22, Maine 17

Albany (NY) 20, New Hampshire 7

Delaware 24, William & Mary 3

Richmond 28, Towson 17

Villanova 35, Elon 0

Campbell at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Rhode Island, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Villanova, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Richmond, 2 p.m.

Elon at Towson, 2 p.m.

James Madison at William & Mary, 3:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 3 1 138 86 5 3 242 172
Marshall 3 1 135 68 5 3 296 158
W. Kentucky 3 1 168 104 4 4 324 244
Charlotte 2 2 109 155 4 4 201 237
Middle Tennessee 2 2 121 107 4 4 242 211
Old Dominion 1 3 77 111 2 6 185 240
FIU 0 4 73 175 1 7 186 293

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UTSA 4 0 169 75 8 0 315 150
UAB 4 1 181 88 6 3 259 201
UTEP 3 1 98 65 6 2 199 163
Rice 2 2 78 118 3 5 150 292
North Texas 1 3 74 137 2 6 191 269
Louisiana Tech 1 4 101 156 2 7 244 306
Southern Miss. 0 4 42 119 1 7 109 234

___

Saturday’s Games

UAB 52, Louisiana Tech 38

North Texas at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky, 3:30 p.m.

Rice at Charlotte, 3:30 p.m.

Marshall at FAU, 6 p.m.

Old Dominion at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

W. Kentucky at Rice, 2 p.m.

UAB at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Louisiana Tech, 3:30 p.m.

FAU at Old Dominion, 3:30 p.m.

FIU at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

UTEP at North Texas, 4 p.m.

Ivy League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 4 1 106 67 7 1 213 109
Princeton 4 1 139 112 7 1 265 140
Yale 4 1 182 137 5 3 248 178
Harvard 3 2 155 86 6 2 267 111
Columbia 2 3 100 124 5 3 194 182
Penn 1 4 106 128 3 5 170 158
Brown 1 4 163 258 2 6 247 349
Cornell 1 4 103 142 2 6 168 214

___

Friday’s Games

Dartmouth 31, Princeton 7

Saturday’s Games

Yale 63, Brown 38

Cornell 15, Penn 12

Harvard 49, Columbia 21

Saturday, Nov. 13

Penn at Harvard, Noon

Brown at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Yale at Princeton, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Dartmouth, 1:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kent St. 4 1 192 196 5 4 285 314
Miami (Ohio) 3 2 131 103 4 5 223 213
Buffalo 2 3 171 164 4 5 303 261
Ohio 2 3 149 141 2 7 204 282
Bowling Green 1 4 146 195 3 6 212 275
Akron 1 4 108 164 2 7 184 342

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Illinois 4 1 169 156 6 3 285 304
E. Michigan 3 2 171 150 6 3 314 248
Ball St. 3 2 143 122 5 4 227 248
Cent. Michigan 3 2 153 147 5 4 274 257
W. Michigan 2 3 153 169 5 4 262 260
Toledo 2 3 148 127 4 5 277 198

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ball St. 31, Akron 25

Ohio 35, Miami (Ohio) 33

E. Michigan 52, Toledo 49

Wednesday’s Games

Cent. Michigan 42, W. Michigan 30

Kent St. 52, N. Illinois 47

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Akron at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Toledo at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at Cent. Michigan, 8 p.m.

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SC State 4 0 92 57 5 4 220 256
Norfolk St. 2 1 112 89 6 3 318 279
NC Central 2 1 90 80 4 5 189 232
Delaware St. 1 2 51 56 4 5 202 218
Howard 1 3 93 90 2 7 177 277
Morgan St. 1 4 71 137 1 8 112 285

___

Thursday’s Games

Morgan St. 20, Delaware St. 14

Saturday’s Games

SC State 15, Howard 12

NC Central 38, Norfolk St. 36

Saturday, Nov. 13

Morgan St. at Albany (NY), 1 p.m.

NC Central at Howard, 1 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 1 p.m.

NC A&T at SC State, 1:30 p.m.

Missouri Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 5 0 141 52 8 0 268 65
Missouri St. 5 2 232 174 6 3 291 231
S. Illinois 4 2 183 177 6 3 308 232
South Dakota 4 2 171 116 6 3 267 154
S. Dakota St. 3 2 190 101 6 2 339 138
N. Iowa 3 3 134 125 5 4 222 160
Illinois St. 2 4 105 158 4 5 185 217
Indiana St. 2 4 84 207 4 5 139 273
North Dakota 2 4 137 130 4 5 234 192
W. Illinois 2 5 181 251 2 8 265 386
Youngstown St. 1 5 137 204 2 6 195 287

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois St. 17, N. Iowa 10

North Dakota 24, Youngstown St. 21

South Dakota 42, W. Illinois 21

Missouri St. 38, S. Illinois 28

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., Noon

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Illinois St. at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 4 1 143 109 7 2 315 187
San Diego St. 3 1 90 64 7 1 237 140
Nevada 3 1 158 102 6 2 301 195
San Jose St. 3 2 98 105 5 4 190 203
Hawaii 1 3 88 126 4 5 263 305
UNLV 0 4 94 144 0 8 157 288

Mountain

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah St. 4 1 157 151 6 2 251 232
Air Force 3 2 145 110 6 3 248 155
Boise St. 2 2 103 87 4 4 234 174
Colorado St. 2 2 111 75 3 5 191 171
New Mexico 1 3 38 108 3 5 112 204
Wyoming 0 4 38 82 4 4 176 175

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 21, Air Force 14

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

San Jose St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Hawaii, 11 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 12

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Hawaii at UNLV, 4 p.m.

Air Force at Colorado St., 7 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Utah St. at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

Northeast Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sacred Heart 4 1 98 70 6 3 160 140
Duquesne 3 2 133 124 5 3 220 202
Bryant 3 2 115 102 5 4 220 228
St. Francis (Pa.) 3 2 141 76 4 5 209 180
CCSU 3 2 130 112 3 6 181 287
Merrimack 2 3 123 137 5 4 286 222
LIU Brooklyn 2 3 101 159 2 6 118 315
Wagner 0 5 93 154 0 9 141 353

___

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 35, Wagner 26

CCSU 30, Bryant 15

Duquesne 34, LIU Brooklyn 28

Sacred Heart 14, St. Francis (Pa.) 13

Saturday, Nov. 13

Wagner at Sacred Heart, Noon

CCSU at Duquesne, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), Noon

LIU Brooklyn at Bryant, 1 p.m.

Ohio Valley Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
UT Martin 4 0 131 87 7 1 254 214
Tennessee St. 4 1 113 103 5 3 180 164
Murray St. 3 3 137 186 4 5 189 255
SE Missouri 3 3 193 141 3 6 256 299
Austin Peay 1 3 99 77 3 5 232 221
Tennessee Tech 1 3 82 97 3 6 179 260
E. Illinois 1 4 66 130 1 8 121 250

___

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. 32, Tennessee Tech 27

E. Illinois at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

SE Missouri at Murray St., 2 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

North

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Oregon 4 1 175 127 7 1 289 186
Washington St. 4 2 147 151 5 4 233 222
Oregon St. 3 2 163 155 5 3 271 212
Washington 3 2 113 104 4 4 182 151
California 2 3 112 104 3 5 203 190
Stanford 2 5 158 221 3 6 206 268

South

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Utah 5 1 231 133 6 3 319 209
Arizona St. 3 2 147 115 5 3 242 166
UCLA 3 3 171 177 5 4 290 254
Southern Cal 3 3 204 191 4 4 250 229
Colorado 1 4 93 150 2 6 135 197
Arizona 0 5 85 171 0 8 134 254

___

Friday’s Games

Utah 52, Stanford 7

Saturday’s Games

California at Arizona, 3 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Oregon at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Utah at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 3:30 p.m.

Stanford at Oregon St., 5:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9 p.m.

Washington St. at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Patriot League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Holy Cross 4 0 156 46 7 2 293 179
Fordham 4 0 184 110 6 3 315 254
Colgate 3 1 101 76 3 6 141 243
Lafayette 2 2 102 100 3 6 159 222
Lehigh 1 3 81 102 1 8 87 266
Georgetown 1 4 107 162 2 6 160 255
Bucknell 0 5 58 193 1 8 88 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Fordham 41, Georgetown 20

Holy Cross 35, Lafayette 10

Lehigh 38, Bucknell 6

Saturday, Nov. 13

Georgetown at Lehigh, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Colgate at Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 1 p.m.

Pioneer League

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Davidson 6 0 253 151 7 1 305 222
San Diego 5 1 198 125 5 4 232 258
Morehead St. 4 1 163 129 5 3 270 265
St. Thomas (Minn.) 4 2 160 96 5 3 175 149
Marist 4 2 119 98 4 4 150 169
Dayton 4 3 253 207 5 4 273 272
Valparaiso 2 3 120 117 2 6 148 237
Stetson 2 4 109 162 4 5 212 255
Drake 1 5 47 77 2 7 99 163
Presbyterian 0 5 150 296 2 6 302 414
Butler 0 6 98 212 2 7 231 309

___

Saturday’s Games

Marist 7, Drake 0

Davidson 42, St. Thomas (Minn.) 15

Dayton 41, Stetson 13

Presbyterian at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Davidson at Dayton, Noon

Valparaiso at Butler, Noon

Marist at Presbyterian, 1 p.m.

Stetson at Morehead St., 1 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Drake, 1 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 7 0 280 49 9 0 346 59
Kentucky 4 2 143 133 6 2 216 166
Tennessee 2 3 171 165 4 4 299 212
Florida 2 4 171 148 4 4 248 182
South Carolina 1 4 78 165 4 4 167 196
Missouri 1 4 109 203 4 5 284 331
Vanderbilt 0 5 54 207 2 7 134 320

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 4 1 212 124 7 1 367 165
Auburn 3 1 103 96 6 2 279 158
Mississippi 3 2 155 167 7 2 340 243
Texas A&M 3 2 152 112 6 2 237 129
Mississippi St. 3 2 136 122 5 3 224 197
LSU 2 3 134 164 4 4 244 230
Arkansas 1 3 94 137 5 3 262 188

___

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi 27, Liberty 14

Georgia 43, Missouri 6

Auburn at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Mississippi St. at Auburn, Noon

Samford at Florida, Noon

Georgia at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Missouri, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
ETSU 5 1 190 144 8 1 296 167
Mercer 5 1 189 135 6 2 272 183
Chattanooga 5 1 203 96 6 3 266 154
VMI 4 2 203 171 6 3 289 276
W. Carolina 3 3 207 215 3 6 269 374
Furman 2 4 127 131 4 5 189 194
Samford 2 4 217 262 3 5 296 309
The Citadel 1 4 108 175 2 6 188 278
Wofford 0 7 133 248 1 8 167 301

___

Saturday’s Games

ETSU 27, VMI 20

Chattanooga 35, Wofford 10

W. Carolina 43, Furman 42

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Samford at Florida, Noon

ETSU at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3 p.m.

Southland Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
SE Louisiana 5 0 231 141 7 1 378 224
Incarnate Word 4 1 176 97 6 2 299 184
Nicholls 4 2 227 162 5 4 299 245
McNeese St. 2 4 132 153 3 6 206 253
Northwestern St. 1 4 100 183 1 7 134 275
Houston Baptist 0 5 93 223 0 8 150 332

___

Saturday’s Games

Nicholls 24, McNeese St. 14

SE Louisiana at Incarnate Word, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at SE Louisiana, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jackson St. 6 0 207 80 8 1 276 125
Florida A&M 4 1 126 69 6 2 207 121
Alabama A&M 3 3 188 202 5 3 275 278
Alabama St. 2 3 108 137 3 4 122 212
MVSU 1 5 118 177 2 7 148 286
Bethune-Cookman 1 5 141 196 1 8 218 339

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Prairie View 5 0 174 94 6 1 220 161
Alcorn St. 4 2 197 170 5 4 245 231
Southern U. 3 2 162 150 4 4 230 260
Grambling St. 2 3 104 122 3 5 120 214
Texas Southern 2 4 179 207 3 6 289 321
Ark.-Pine Bluff 0 5 94 194 1 7 154 300

___

Saturday’s Games

Bethune-Cookman 35, Alcorn St. 31

Alabama A&M 42, MVSU 14

Jackson St. 41, Texas Southern 21

Alabama St. at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Alabama St. at MVSU, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 4 1 195 126 7 2 326 210
Coastal Carolina 3 1 173 84 7 1 355 148
Georgia St. 3 2 137 117 4 5 208 262
Troy 2 2 102 116 4 4 205 172
Georgia Southern 1 4 131 150 2 6 177 258

West

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Lafayette 6 0 183 95 8 1 277 171
South Alabama 2 3 152 121 5 3 233 168
Louisiana-Monroe 2 3 125 220 4 4 178 300
Texas State 1 3 77 135 2 6 175 282
Arkansas St. 0 5 107 218 1 8 234 387

___

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Georgia St. 17

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. 48, Arkansas St. 14

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas State, 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

South Alabama at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Texas State, 3 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Troy, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

Western Athletic Conference

Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Sam Houston St. 6 0 253 106 8 0 347 136
E. Kentucky 4 0 130 63 6 2 220 171
Stephen F. Austin 3 2 142 106 5 3 283 160
Cent. Arkansas 3 2 199 156 4 4 299 262
Jacksonville St. 2 2 89 129 4 5 173 266
Abilene Christian 2 4 168 170 4 5 273 242
Tarleton St. 1 3 81 105 4 4 227 187
Lamar 0 5 72 212 2 6 136 279
Dixie St. 0 3 50 137 0 9 118 360

___

Saturday’s Games

Sam Houston St. 59, Dixie St. 10

Jacksonville St. 40, Abilene Christian 25

E. Kentucky at Stephen F. Austin, 5 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Lamar at Tarleton St., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

E. Kentucky at Sam Houston St., 1 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 5 p.m.

Fort Lewis at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA
Liberty 7 3 351 187
Army 5 3 263 208
Umass 1 7 120 370
Notre Dame 7 1 261 196
BYU 7 2 274 229
New Mexico St. 1 7 195 308
Uconn 1 8 146 324

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 21, Air Force 14

Mississippi 27, Liberty 14

Idaho St. at BYU, 3:30 p.m.

Navy at Notre Dame, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Umass, 3:30 p.m.

Utah St. at New Mexico St., 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

Maine at Umass, Noon

New Mexico St. at Alabama, Noon

Bucknell at Army, Noon

Uconn at Clemson, Noon

Notre Dame at Virginia, TBA

