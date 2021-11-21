CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
CCHA Glance

The Associated Press

November 21, 2021, 10:59 PM

All Times EST
Overall
W L T OW OL Pts GF GA W L T
RIT 4 3 0 2 1 17 35 46 7 5 2
Mercyhurst 3 2 0 1 4 15 39 45 3 5 4
Canisius 4 2 0 0 0 12 45 39 7 5 1
Bentley 3 4 0 1 0 11 31 45 6 7 0
American Int’l 3 1 0 0 2 11 27 33 3 8 1
Sacred Heart 2 2 0 2 0 10 28 34 4 5 3
Niagara 2 2 0 1 1 9 20 37 2 6 2
Army 2 2 0 1 1 9 28 30 4 5 2
Air Force 2 3 0 1 0 8 27 49 4 7 1
Holy Cross 1 5 0 1 1 6 29 51 2 10 1
Saturday’s Games

Army 4, Niagara 1

RIT 4, Holy Cross 3

Mercyhurst 5, Canisius 2

Sacred Heart 3, Air Force 1

Monday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sacred Heart at Air Force, 5:35 p.m.

