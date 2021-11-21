CCHA Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|W
|L
|T
|OW
|OL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|RIT
|4
|3
|0
|2
|1
|17
|35
|46
|7
|5
|2
|Mercyhurst
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|15
|39
|45
|3
|5
|4
|Canisius
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|45
|39
|7
|5
|1
|Bentley
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|11
|31
|45
|6
|7
|0
|American Int’l
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|11
|27
|33
|3
|8
|1
|Sacred Heart
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|10
|28
|34
|4
|5
|3
|Niagara
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|9
|20
|37
|2
|6
|2
|Army
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|9
|28
|30
|4
|5
|2
|Air Force
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|8
|27
|49
|4
|7
|1
|Holy Cross
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|6
|29
|51
|2
|10
|1
|Saturday’s Games
Army 4, Niagara 1
RIT 4, Holy Cross 3
Mercyhurst 5, Canisius 2
Sacred Heart 3, Air Force 1
|Monday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sacred Heart at Air Force, 5:35 p.m.
