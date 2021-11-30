CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. and Va. push vaccines, boosters | Pandemic fallout: school enrollment drops | Prince George’s Co. extends COVID-19 restrictions | U.Va. professor: ‘The word right now is diligence’ | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Britain takes lead over Germany in Davis Cup quarterfinals

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 11:31 AM

INNSBRUCK, Austria (AP) — Britain took an early lead over Germany in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday when Daniel Evans beat Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1.

Evans built a 4-0 lead and didn’t face a break point in the match. Gojowczyk double-faulted on match point.

“I tried to get some rhythm early on,” Evans said. “I played well from start to finish.”

Cameron Norrie was scheduled to play Jan-Lennard Struff in the second singles later Tuesday.

Gojowczyk was a surprise pick by Germany captain Michael Kohlmann. The 86th-ranked player replaced Dominik Koepfer, who is ranked 32 places higher and played in the two group matchups Germany won against Austria and Serbia.

Gojowczyk had never played Evans in an ATP level match but beat the Briton twice in lower-ranked tournaments, in 2013 and 2016.

Ten-time champion Britain is seeking its fourth semifinal berth in the last six editions of the Davis Cup. The team defeated France and Czech Republic in the group phase last week.

