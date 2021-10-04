Coronavirus News: Artist reflects on toll | Fauci on holiday gatherings | Leesburg Police will quit if vaccine is mandated | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Spanish club Getafe fires coach Míchel after winless start

The Associated Press

October 4, 2021, 12:59 PM

MADRID (AP) — Getafe fired coach Míchel González on Monday after their winless start in the Spanish league.

The club made the announcement a day after drawing with Real Sociedad 1-1 that earned its first point of the season.

Getafe lost its first seven matches for its worst ever start in the league. It was outscored 12-2 in that run. It hadn’t lost seven in a row since 2016.

Getafe sits last in the 20-team Spanish league standings.

Levante is the only other team yet to win in the league.

Míchel, a former midfielder who played for Real Madrid, had been at the helm of Getafe since May.

His replacement wasn’t immediately announced.

