Romell Quioto scores twice, Montreal beats Atlanta 2-1

The Associated Press

October 2, 2021, 9:28 PM

MONTREAL (AP) — Romell Quioto scored twice and Montreal beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Saturday night.

Montreal (11-10-7) is fourth in the Eastern Conference as it fight for a playoff spot.

Jake Mulraney scored for Atlanta (10-9-9).

Halftime substitute Mulraney found space behind Montreal’s back line and calmly placed the ball into the bottom right corner in the 48th minute.

Two minutes later, Quioto converted a chance and pulled Montreal level after a slew of missed opportunities.

Less than two minutes after that, Samuel Piette played a perfect ball into a streaking Joaquin Torres, who was brought down for a penalty. Quioto tucked it into the bottom right corner to give Montreal the lead.

