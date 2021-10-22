Coronavirus News: Prince William Co. schools approving overtime for staff | CDC approves expanded booster rollout | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Real Madrid forward Benzema faces verdict in blackmail trial

The Associated Press

October 22, 2021, 6:38 AM

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — A French court trying an alleged blackmail case involving Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema and four other defendants expects to render its verdict on Friday.

Benzema hasn’t been attending the trial that opened Wednesday in Versailles and is scheduled to wrap up Friday. He is charged with complicity in the alleged attempt in 2015 to blackmail France teammate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape thought to have been stolen from his mobile phone.

Prosecutors asked Thursday that Benzema be fined 75,000 euros ($87,000), the maximum allowed on the charge, and be given a suspended 10-month jail term. The law allows for a maximum of 5 years imprisonment.

The four other defendants are being tried on charges of attempted blackmail.

