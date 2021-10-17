PGA Tour The CJ Cup at Summit Par Scores

Sunday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses Final…

Sunday At The Summit Club Las Vegas Purse: $9.75 Million Yardage: 7,431; Par: 72 Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses Final Round

Rory McIlroy (500), $1,755,000 68-67-62-66_263 -25

Collin Morikawa (300), $1,053,000 67-70-65-62_264 -24

Keith Mitchell (163), $565,500 62-64-73-67_266 -22

Rickie Fowler (163), $565,500 66-66-63-71_266 -22

Talor Gooch (96), $342,469 67-68-70-62_267 -21

Sam Burns (96), $342,469 67-68-66-66_267 -21

Aaron Wise (96), $342,469 66-67-68-66_267 -21

Adam Scott (96), $342,469 68-63-67-69_267 -21

Sungjae Im (70), $243,750 68-69-67-64_268 -20

Gary Woodland (70), $243,750 68-69-66-65_268 -20

Harry Higgs (70), $243,750 64-67-70-67_268 -20

Cameron Smith (70), $243,750 66-67-67-68_268 -20

Robert Streb (70), $243,750 61-72-65-70_268 -20

Webb Simpson (54), $169,065 69-69-66-65_269 -19

Jhonattan Vegas (54), $169,065 66-69-68-66_269 -19

Chris Kirk (54), $169,065 68-67-68-66_269 -19

Abraham Ancer (54), $169,065 70-65-63-71_269 -19

Emiliano Grillo (43), $116,331 72-68-69-61_270 -18

Xander Schauffele (43), $116,331 69-69-69-63_270 -18

Justin Thomas (43), $116,331 69-67-70-64_270 -18

Jordan Spieth (43), $116,331 66-65-72-67_270 -18

Viktor Hovland (43), $116,331 65-68-70-67_270 -18

Ian Poulter (43), $116,331 66-67-67-70_270 -18

Tyrrell Hatton (43), $116,331 67-65-67-71_270 -18

Sergio Garcia (31), $70,506 65-70-69-67_271 -17

K.H. Lee (31), $70,506 67-72-66-66_271 -17

Paul Casey (31), $70,506 68-65-70-68_271 -17

Mackenzie Hughes (31), $70,506 71-62-70-68_271 -17

Carlos Ortiz (31), $70,506 71-65-67-68_271 -17

Russell Henley (31), $70,506 68-69-65-69_271 -17

Erik van Rooyen (31), $70,506 67-66-68-70_271 -17

Tom Hoge (22), $51,610 71-68-68-65_272 -16

Keegan Bradley (22), $51,610 70-66-69-67_272 -16

Seonghyeon Kim (0), $51,610 68-63-72-69_272 -16

Hudson Swafford (22), $51,610 65-69-69-69_272 -16

Sung Kang (22), $51,610 71-64-67-70_272 -16

Harold Varner III (22), $51,610 67-70-66-69_272 -16

Marc Leishman (15), $37,635 70-69-70-64_273 -15

Scottie Scheffler (15), $37,635 66-71-71-65_273 -15

Louis Oosthuizen (15), $37,635 70-71-65-67_273 -15

Matt Jones (15), $37,635 70-69-66-68_273 -15

Brooks Koepka (15), $37,635 67-70-68-68_273 -15

Tommy Fleetwood (15), $37,635 68-72-64-69_273 -15

Maverick McNealy (15), $37,635 69-65-69-70_273 -15

Tony Finau (10), $27,008 68-71-70-65_274 -14

Dustin Johnson (10), $27,008 74-66-67-67_274 -14

Lucas Glover (10), $27,008 69-70-65-70_274 -14

Joaquin Niemann (10), $27,008 67-69-67-71_274 -14

Joohyung Kim (0), $21,723 68-73-68-66_275 -13

Sebastián Muñoz (8), $21,723 69-67-71-68_275 -13

Kevin Streelman (8), $21,723 75-70-63-67_275 -13

Kevin Na (8), $21,723 68-66-72-69_275 -13

Stewart Cink (8), $21,723 69-68-67-71_275 -13

Shane Lowry (6), $20,085 73-70-69-64_276 -12

Jason Kokrak (6), $20,085 77-66-65-68_276 -12

Kevin Kisner (6), $20,085 70-68-68-70_276 -12

Justin Rose (6), $19,598 75-65-69-68_277 -11

Minkyu Kim (0), $19,598 69-66-70-72_277 -11

Hideki Matsuyama (5), $19,013 66-70-74-68_278 -10

Cameron Tringale (5), $19,013 71-70-69-68_278 -10

Alex Noren (5), $19,013 72-69-67-70_278 -10

Byeong Hun An (0), $19,013 70-70-68-70_278 -10

Rasmus Hojgaard (0), $18,525 69-71-69-70_279 -9

Jason Day (4), $18,038 73-70-72-65_280 -8

Cam Davis (4), $18,038 68-69-74-69_280 -8

Patton Kizzire (4), $18,038 71-71-70-68_280 -8

Sanghun Shin (0), $18,038 71-70-69-70_280 -8

Branden Grace (3), $17,258 72-72-71-66_281 -7

Patrick Reed (3), $17,258 71-66-73-71_281 -7

Jaekyeong Lee (0), $17,258 69-71-71-70_281 -7

Charley Hoffman (3), $17,258 72-70-68-71_281 -7

Yoseop Seo (0), $16,575 74-70-70-68_282 -6

Brian Harman (3), $16,575 67-69-73-73_282 -6

Max Homa (3), $16,575 67-70-70-75_282 -6

Hanbyeol Kim (0), $16,185 74-69-71-70_284 -4

Si Woo Kim (2), $15,990 71-69-71-77_288 E

Charl Schwartzel (2), $15,795 72-72-76-75_295 +7

