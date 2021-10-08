PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

Friday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $7 Million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 Second Round Sungjae Im 63-65_128 Chad Ramey…

Friday At TPC Summerlin Las Vegas Purse: $7 Million Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71 Second Round

Sungjae Im 63-65_128

Chad Ramey 63-65_128

Sam Burns 66-63_129

Adam Schenk 64-65_129

Aaron Wise 68-62_130

Andrew Putnam 67-64_131

Adam Hadwin 67-64_131

Matt Jones 64-67_131

Matthew Wolff 64-67_131

Rory Sabbatini 65-66_131

Harry Hall 66-65_131

Talor Gooch 64-67_131

K.H. Lee 68-64_132

Louis Oosthuizen 65-67_132

Charley Hoffman 63-69_132

Robert Streb 67-66_133

Jonas Blixt 69-65_134

Lee Hodges 66-68_134

Francesco Molinari 70-64_134

Jimmy Walker 68-66_134

Harry Higgs 66-68_134

Kevin Yu 67-67_134

Cameron Tringale 66-68_134

Viktor Hovland 67-67_134

Nick Taylor 65-69_134

Seamus Power 66-68_134

Sung Kang 61-73_134

Marc Leishman 67-67_134

Chesson Hadley 64-70_134

J.J. Spaun 70-65_135

Brooks Koepka 68-67_135

Richy Werenski 68-67_135

Martin Laird 67-68_135

Carlos Ortiz 69-66_135

Lucas Glover 69-66_135

Charles Howell III 67-68_135

Anirban Lahiri 65-70_135

Matt Wallace 67-68_135

Cam Davis 67-68_135

Hudson Swafford 67-68_135

Taylor Pendrith 65-70_135

Nick Watney 67-69_136

Brandon Hagy 65-71_136

Wyndham Clark 68-68_136

Henrik Norlander 67-69_136

Michael Thompson 69-67_136

Danny Willett 69-67_136

Joaquin Niemann 72-64_136

Nate Lashley 67-69_136

Graeme McDowell 70-66_136

Brian Gay 68-68_136

Taylor Moore 66-70_136

Matthew NeSmith 69-67_136

Corey Conners 66-70_136

Lanto Griffin 72-64_136

Tom Hoge 66-70_136

Russell Henley 67-70_137

Emiliano Grillo 67-70_137

Bill Haas 68-69_137

Mark Hubbard 69-68_137

Joel Dahmen 67-70_137

Camilo Villegas 67-70_137

Kevin Streelman 71-66_137

Trey Mullinax 71-66_137

Davis Riley 69-68_137

Doug Ghim 69-68_137

Hideki Matsuyama 65-72_137

Adam Scott 70-67_137

Matt Kuchar 66-71_137

Hayden Buckley 66-71_137

Mito Pereira 66-71_137

Alex Smalley 66-71_137

Greyson Sigg 67-70_137

Missed the cut

Maverick McNealy 70-68_138

Brice Garnett 73-65_138

Webb Simpson 71-67_138

Rickie Fowler 72-66_138

Keith Mitchell 70-68_138

Seth Reeves 68-70_138

Sahith Theegala 70-68_138

Jared Wolfe 68-70_138

Rasmus Hojgaard 68-70_138

Cameron Young 70-68_138

Denny McCarthy 68-70_138

Tyler McCumber 67-71_138

James Hahn 67-71_138

Brendan Steele 71-67_138

Brian Harman 68-70_138

Jason Kokrak 67-71_138

Brandt Snedeker 68-70_138

Garrick Higgo 67-71_138

J.T. Poston 69-69_138

Ryan Moore 67-71_138

Luke List 72-67_139

Chez Reavie 71-68_139

Troy Merritt 73-66_139

Scott Stallings 68-71_139

Martin Trainer 68-71_139

Dylan Frittelli 72-67_139

Paul Casey 68-71_139

Jim Herman 68-71_139

Brian Stuard 68-71_139

Aaron Rai 70-69_139

Kyle Stanley 73-67_140

Hank Lebioda 72-68_140

Adam Long 69-71_140

Roger Sloan 71-69_140

Scott Piercy 72-68_140

Charl Schwartzel 68-72_140

Will Zalatoris 68-72_140

Harris English 71-69_140

Kevin Kisner 70-70_140

William McGirt 66-74_140

Scottie Scheffler 74-67_141

Doc Redman 71-70_141

Sam Ryder 67-74_141

Peter Malnati 67-74_141

Stephan Jaeger 72-69_141

Ryan Palmer 69-73_142

Si Woo Kim 70-72_142

Patton Kizzire 68-74_142

Brandon Wu 73-69_142

Andrew Landry 71-72_143

Russell Knox 72-71_143

Kyle Westmoreland 71-72_143

Ian Poulter 69-74_143

Zach Johnson 70-73_143

Joseph Bramlett 68-75_143

Jesse Mueller 67-76_143

Abraham Ancer 71-73_144

Curtis Thompson 69-75_144

Bronson Burgoon 67-77_144

Stewart Cink 69-75_144

Adam Svensson 71-73_144

Sebastián Muñoz 75-70_145

Sepp Straka 71-75_146

Kevin Tway 73-73_146

Patrick Reed 71-75_146

Jin Jeong 73-74_147

Erik van Rooyen 71-77_148

Kevin Chappell 73-76_149

