PGA Tour Shriners Children’s Open Scores

|Friday
|At TPC Summerlin
|Las Vegas
|Purse: $7 Million
|Yardage: 7,255; Par: 71
|Second Round
Sungjae Im 63-65_128
Chad Ramey 63-65_128
Sam Burns 66-63_129
Adam Schenk 64-65_129
Aaron Wise 68-62_130
Andrew Putnam 67-64_131
Adam Hadwin 67-64_131
Matt Jones 64-67_131
Matthew Wolff 64-67_131
Rory Sabbatini 65-66_131
Harry Hall 66-65_131
Talor Gooch 64-67_131
K.H. Lee 68-64_132
Louis Oosthuizen 65-67_132
Charley Hoffman 63-69_132
Robert Streb 67-66_133
Jonas Blixt 69-65_134
Lee Hodges 66-68_134
Francesco Molinari 70-64_134
Jimmy Walker 68-66_134
Harry Higgs 66-68_134
Kevin Yu 67-67_134
Cameron Tringale 66-68_134
Viktor Hovland 67-67_134
Nick Taylor 65-69_134
Seamus Power 66-68_134
Sung Kang 61-73_134
Marc Leishman 67-67_134
Chesson Hadley 64-70_134
J.J. Spaun 70-65_135
Brooks Koepka 68-67_135
Richy Werenski 68-67_135
Martin Laird 67-68_135
Carlos Ortiz 69-66_135
Lucas Glover 69-66_135
Charles Howell III 67-68_135
Anirban Lahiri 65-70_135
Matt Wallace 67-68_135
Cam Davis 67-68_135
Hudson Swafford 67-68_135
Taylor Pendrith 65-70_135
Nick Watney 67-69_136
Brandon Hagy 65-71_136
Wyndham Clark 68-68_136
Henrik Norlander 67-69_136
Michael Thompson 69-67_136
Danny Willett 69-67_136
Joaquin Niemann 72-64_136
Nate Lashley 67-69_136
Graeme McDowell 70-66_136
Brian Gay 68-68_136
Taylor Moore 66-70_136
Matthew NeSmith 69-67_136
Corey Conners 66-70_136
Lanto Griffin 72-64_136
Tom Hoge 66-70_136
Russell Henley 67-70_137
Emiliano Grillo 67-70_137
Bill Haas 68-69_137
Mark Hubbard 69-68_137
Joel Dahmen 67-70_137
Camilo Villegas 67-70_137
Kevin Streelman 71-66_137
Trey Mullinax 71-66_137
Davis Riley 69-68_137
Doug Ghim 69-68_137
Hideki Matsuyama 65-72_137
Adam Scott 70-67_137
Matt Kuchar 66-71_137
Hayden Buckley 66-71_137
Mito Pereira 66-71_137
Alex Smalley 66-71_137
Greyson Sigg 67-70_137
|Missed the cut
Maverick McNealy 70-68_138
Brice Garnett 73-65_138
Webb Simpson 71-67_138
Rickie Fowler 72-66_138
Keith Mitchell 70-68_138
Seth Reeves 68-70_138
Sahith Theegala 70-68_138
Jared Wolfe 68-70_138
Rasmus Hojgaard 68-70_138
Cameron Young 70-68_138
Denny McCarthy 68-70_138
Tyler McCumber 67-71_138
James Hahn 67-71_138
Brendan Steele 71-67_138
Brian Harman 68-70_138
Jason Kokrak 67-71_138
Brandt Snedeker 68-70_138
Garrick Higgo 67-71_138
J.T. Poston 69-69_138
Ryan Moore 67-71_138
Luke List 72-67_139
Chez Reavie 71-68_139
Troy Merritt 73-66_139
Scott Stallings 68-71_139
Martin Trainer 68-71_139
Dylan Frittelli 72-67_139
Paul Casey 68-71_139
Jim Herman 68-71_139
Brian Stuard 68-71_139
Aaron Rai 70-69_139
Kyle Stanley 73-67_140
Hank Lebioda 72-68_140
Adam Long 69-71_140
Roger Sloan 71-69_140
Scott Piercy 72-68_140
Charl Schwartzel 68-72_140
Will Zalatoris 68-72_140
Harris English 71-69_140
Kevin Kisner 70-70_140
William McGirt 66-74_140
Scottie Scheffler 74-67_141
Doc Redman 71-70_141
Sam Ryder 67-74_141
Peter Malnati 67-74_141
Stephan Jaeger 72-69_141
Ryan Palmer 69-73_142
Si Woo Kim 70-72_142
Patton Kizzire 68-74_142
Brandon Wu 73-69_142
Andrew Landry 71-72_143
Russell Knox 72-71_143
Kyle Westmoreland 71-72_143
Ian Poulter 69-74_143
Zach Johnson 70-73_143
Joseph Bramlett 68-75_143
Jesse Mueller 67-76_143
Abraham Ancer 71-73_144
Curtis Thompson 69-75_144
Bronson Burgoon 67-77_144
Stewart Cink 69-75_144
Adam Svensson 71-73_144
Sebastián Muñoz 75-70_145
Sepp Straka 71-75_146
Kevin Tway 73-73_146
Patrick Reed 71-75_146
Jin Jeong 73-74_147
Erik van Rooyen 71-77_148
Kevin Chappell 73-76_149
