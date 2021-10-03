Coronavirus News: US passes 700,000 deaths | ‘Every one of those deaths is unnecessary,' expert says | Merck reports pill cuts risk of serious illness | Latest cases in DC region
PGA Tour Sanderson Farms Championship Scores

The Associated Press

October 3, 2021, 7:27 PM

Sunday
At Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Miss.
Purse $7 million
Yardage: 7,461; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Final Round

Sam Burns (500), $1,260,000 68-66-65-67_266

Nick Watney (245), $623,000 65-66-71-65_267

Cameron Young (245), $623,000 67-65-67-68_267

Henrik Norlander (109), $280,000 68-66-70-64_268

Hayden Buckley (109), $280,000 67-65-70-66_268

Andrew Landry (109), $280,000 68-68-66-66_268

Trey Mullinax (109), $280,000 70-66-64-68_268

Si Woo Kim (80), $204,750 66-71-66-66_269

Seth Reeves (80), $204,750 71-66-63-69_269

Sahith Theegala (80), $204,750 64-67-67-71_269

Harold Varner III (65), $162,750 65-71-67-67_270

C.T. Pan (65), $162,750 68-67-67-68_270

Cameron Tringale (65), $162,750 71-66-62-71_270

Tyler Duncan (55), $127,750 68-68-69-66_271

Will Zalatoris (55), $127,750 70-61-72-68_271

Roger Sloan (55), $127,750 66-67-68-70_271

Luke List (43), $86,683 69-70-68-65_272

William McGirt (43), $86,683 69-68-68-67_272

Brendan Steele (43), $86,683 69-70-66-67_272

Nate Lashley (43), $86,683 70-66-68-68_272

Taylor Moore (43), $86,683 67-71-66-68_272

Matthew Wolff (43), $86,683 68-71-65-68_272

Grant Hirschman (0), $86,683 70-67-66-69_272

Corey Conners (43), $86,683 67-69-66-70_272

Denny McCarthy (43), $86,683 69-65-65-73_272

Stephan Jaeger (33), $54,250 68-66-69-70_273

Nick Hardy (33), $54,250 70-66-66-71_273

Aaron Wise (33), $54,250 68-66-67-72_273

Adam Long (29), $49,000 70-69-68-67_274

Russell Knox (29), $49,000 71-66-66-71_274

Mito Pereira (24), $42,788 71-67-70-67_275

Sungjae Im (24), $42,788 67-69-70-69_275

Alex Smalley (24), $42,788 76-63-67-69_275

Kevin Streelman (24), $42,788 68-68-68-71_275

Davis Thompson (0), $35,613 70-69-70-67_276

Kyle Reifers (0), $35,613 69-68-71-68_276

Chris Kirk (20), $35,613 70-68-69-69_276

Mackenzie Hughes (20), $35,613 72-66-68-70_276

Taylor Pendrith (15), $28,350 71-66-71-69_277

Ryan Moore (15), $28,350 71-67-69-70_277

Charley Hoffman (15), $28,350 69-68-69-71_277

Dylan Frittelli (15), $28,350 69-67-69-72_277

Paul Barjon (15), $28,350 70-66-69-72_277

Emiliano Grillo (15), $28,350 70-69-66-72_277

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra 69-68-74-67_278

Kurt Kitayama (10), $20,846 66-68-74-70_278

Adam Hadwin (10), $20,846 67-71-70-70_278

Lee Hodges (10), $20,846 72-67-68-71_278

Jimmy Walker (10), $20,846 70-66-70-72_278

Chesson Hadley (10), $20,846 69-69-67-73_278

Andy Ogletree (0), $17,234 67-68-77-67_279

Sam Ryder (7), $17,234 70-67-74-68_279

Peter Malnati (7), $17,234 70-67-72-70_279

Michael Thompson (7), $17,234 70-68-71-70_279

Joel Dahmen (7), $17,234 68-70-68-73_279

Brice Garnett (6), $16,380 72-67-71-70_280

Doc Redman (6), $16,380 69-70-70-71_280

Joseph Bramlett (5), $15,890 70-67-74-70_281

Andrew Novak (5), $15,890 72-67-71-71_281

Doug Ghim (5), $15,890 68-70-71-72_281

Lucas Glover (5), $15,890 67-71-71-72_281

Brandon Hagy (5), $15,890 71-66-71-73_281

John Huh (4), $15,400 71-67-73-71_282

Chad Ramey (4), $15,400 70-69-72-71_282

Vincent Whaley (4), $15,120 68-71-73-71_283

Sung Kang (4), $15,120 68-71-72-72_283

Austin Cook (4), $14,910 68-70-73-73_284

J.J. Spaun (3), $14,770 69-69-78-71_287

