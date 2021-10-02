NASCAR-Xfinity Sparks 300 at Talladega Results

Saturday At Talladega Superspeedway Talladega, Ala. Lap length: 2.66 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 107…

Saturday

At Talladega Superspeedway

Talladega, Ala.

Lap length: 2.66 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 107 laps, 40 points.

2. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 107, 38.

3. (1) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 107, 44.

4. (6) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 107, 34.

5. (29) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 107, 0.

6. (8) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 107, 34.

7. (14) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 107, 44.

8. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 107, 38.

9. (3) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 107, 28.

10. (40) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 107, 27.

11. (17) Ryan Sieg, Ford, 107, 26.

12. (26) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 107, 25.

13. (23) Blaine Perkins, Chevrolet, 107, 36.

14. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 107, 23.

15. (39) Joey Gase, Toyota, 107, 22.

16. (38) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 107, 21.

17. (33) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 107, 20.

18. (18) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 107, 19.

19. (35) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 107, 18.

20. (25) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 107, 17.

21. (32) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 107, 16.

22. (11) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 107, 0.

23. (30) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 106, 14.

24. (15) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 104, 13.

25. (9) Harrison Burton, Toyota, accident, 101, 22.

26. (16) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 101, 20.

27. (13) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 101, 25.

28. (34) Jason White, Toyota, accident, 101, 9.

29. (31) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, accident, 93, 8.

30. (4) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 8.

31. (10) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 11.

32. (37) Caesar Bacarella, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 5.

33. (22) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 4.

34. (36) Cj McLaughlin, Chevrolet, accident, 88, 3.

35. (27) Mason Massey, Toyota, accident, 88, 2.

36. (20) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, garage, 73, 0.

37. (21) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, engine, 50, 1.

38. (12) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 1.

39. (5) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 24, 1.

40. (28) David Starr, Toyota, engine, 20, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

