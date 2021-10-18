Kremlin Cup Results

Monday
At Olympic Stadium
Moscow
Purse: $565,530
Surface: Hardcourt indoor
MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Monday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.