Kremlin Cup Results

MOSCOW (AP) _ Results Monday from VTB Kremlin Cup at Olympic Stadium (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, def. Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, 6-2, 6-4.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Pedro Martinez, Spain, and Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, and Laslo Djere, Serbia, 7-5, 6-7, 10-6.

