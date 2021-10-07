Coronavirus News: Pfizer requests OK on shots for kids | Md. comptroller reinstates mask mandate | How US can avoid 'twindemic' | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Islanders-Devils preseason game canceled…

Islanders-Devils preseason game canceled due to power outage

The Associated Press

October 7, 2021, 8:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils’ preseason game against the New York Islanders was canceled Thursday night due to a power outage in part of Prudential Center.

The lights in one area of the arena went out before the start of the game and could not be restored. After consulting with the NHL and the Islanders, it was decided that conditions were unsuitable for both teams and the game was canceled.

The Devils finished the preseason 4-1-0 and open the regular season at home Oct. 15 against Chicago.

The Islanders are 3-0-1 and close the preseason on Saturday at the New York Rangers. The Islanders will visit Carolina on Oct. 14 to open a stretch of 13 straight on the road to begin the season while construction finishes on UBS Arena, their new home next to the Belmont Park racetrack.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

What federal employees should watch in the 2022 NDAA

DoD outlines steps to stand up zero trust program office

Army creating centralized sexual assault reporting area to better support victims

Agencies draw up new plans for preparing employees, federal facilities for climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up