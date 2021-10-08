PREP FOOTBALL= Bassett 67, Patrick County 0 Booker T. Washington 16, Norview 6 Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0 Central –…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bassett 67, Patrick County 0

Booker T. Washington 16, Norview 6

Buckingham County 35, Randolph-Henry 0

Central – Wise 56, John Battle 0

Centreville 21, Chantilly 7

Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0

Clarke County 42, Madison County 6

Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 56, Massanutten Military 0

Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6

E.C. Glass 44, Amherst County 6

East Hardy, W.Va. 53, Bath County 12

Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21

Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13

Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 6

Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0

Gloucester 42, Denbigh 0

Green Run 34, Kellam 7

Heritage (Leesburg) 20, Broad Run 6

Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Brookville 23, 2OT

Hickory 18, Grassfield 13

Holston 19, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 7

Independence 22, Potomac Falls 0

James River-Buchanan 29, Alleghany 0

James River-Midlothian 30, Powhatan 9

Jefferson, W.Va. 33, James Wood 14

John R. Lewis 21, TJ-Alexandria 14

K&Q Central 60, Mathews 0

Kenston Forest 58, Chincoteague 6

Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 0

King William 37, Norcom 12

Lakeland 24, Nansemond River 8

Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12

Loudoun County 49, Dominion 0

Meridian High School 48, Warren County 22

Midlothian def. Huguenot, forfeit

North Cross 66, Giles 20

Osbourn 41, Freedom (South Riding) 7

Poquoson 24, Jamestown 7

Portsmouth Christian 49, Nandua 3

Radford 36, Carroll County 7

Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0

Rock Ridge 35, Park View-Sterling 0

Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8

Salem 55, Pulaski County 6

Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 8

Sussex Central 52, Windsor 6

Thomas Dale 46, Henrico 13

Varina 42, Armstrong 0

West Point 49, Middlesex 0

Western Branch 14, Indian River 7

Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate-Richmond 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford, ppd.

Honaker vs. Virginia High, ccd.

Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

