ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

October 31, 2021, 10:09 AM

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 4 4 0 0 0 8 16 7
Reading 3 2 0 1 0 5 13 11
Adirondack 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 8
Maine 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 9
Worcester 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 15
Trois-Rivieres 4 1 3 0 0 2 7 13

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Norfolk 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
Jacksonville 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 2
Florida 4 1 2 0 1 3 10 15
Orlando 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 6
South Carolina 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 6
Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Greenville 3 1 2 0 0 2 7 8

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 3 2 1 0 0 4 17 8
Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6
Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 0 4 4 8
Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 15
Iowa 5 1 3 1 0 3 16 28
Indy 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 3
Fort Wayne 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 5 3 2 0 0 6 18 16
Utah 5 3 2 0 0 6 17 15
Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 13 12
Kansas City 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10
Allen 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 14
Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7
Wichita 4 1 3 0 0 2 15 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3

Norfolk 4, Florida 3

Reading 3, Adirondack 2

Greenville 4, South Carolina 2

Indy 6, Cincinnati 0

Toledo 5, Iowa 2

Utah 4, Allen 3

Wheeling 6, Wichita 5

Idaho 2, Rapid City 1

Kansas City at Tulsa, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.

Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

