All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|16
|7
|Reading
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13
|11
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|8
|Maine
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|9
|Worcester
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|15
|Trois-Rivieres
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|13
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Norfolk
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|19
|19
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|2
|Florida
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|10
|15
|Orlando
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|6
|South Carolina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|6
|Atlanta
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Greenville
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|17
|8
|Kalamazoo
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Cincinnati
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|8
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|15
|Iowa
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|16
|28
|Indy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|18
|16
|Utah
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|17
|15
|Rapid City
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|13
|12
|Kansas City
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Allen
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|9
|14
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Wichita
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|15
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Kalamazoo 4, Fort Wayne 3
Norfolk 4, Florida 3
Reading 3, Adirondack 2
Greenville 4, South Carolina 2
Indy 6, Cincinnati 0
Toledo 5, Iowa 2
Utah 4, Allen 3
Wheeling 6, Wichita 5
Idaho 2, Rapid City 1
Kansas City at Tulsa, ppd
Sunday’s Games
Jacksonville at Orlando, 1 p.m.
Reading at Maine, 3 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Toledo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
