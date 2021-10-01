Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Doctor banned for life for steroid use on 10 weightlifters

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 5:47 AM

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A team doctor who caused 10 Thailand weightlifters including Youth Olympics athletes to test positive for anabolic steroids was banned for life on Friday.

Ning Liu gave or used a pain-relieving gel laced with steroids to lifters before or during the world championships and Buenos Aires Youth Olympics in 2018, said the International Testing Agency, which prosecuted the case.

Liu is “prevented from participating in any activity authorized or organized by any signatory of the World Anti-Doping Code in any capacity whatsoever,” the agency said.

The doctor admitted the doping offenses to the ITA, which also used statements from the 10 lifters.

The athletes previously got bans of two to four years from the International Weightlifting Federation.

