Canucks: Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season

The Associated Press

October 1, 2021, 9:43 PM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Friday that defenseman Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season, but has yet to join the team.

Benning said in a statement on Twitter that the 31-year-old player “remains at home, dealing with some personal matters” and that the team “continues to support him.”

Hamonic signed a two-year, $6 million deal with the Canucks in July, but wasn’t in Vancouver when the team opened training camp Sept. 24.

Hamonic had three goals and seven assists in 38 games for Vancouver last season. He has 40 goals and 158 assists in 675 regular-season games in 11 seasons with the New York Islanders, Calgary Flames and Canucks.

Also, the Canucks said they will have fans in Rogers Arena on Sunday for the first time in almost 19 months when they face Winnipeg in a preseason game.

Rogers Arena will operate at 50% capacity for season-ticket holders only and their guests. Spectators must wear masks unless eating and drinking and provide proof of vaccination to enter the building.

