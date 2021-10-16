Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Sports » Canter takes 3-shot lead…

Canter takes 3-shot lead into final day of Andalucía Masters

The Associated Press

October 16, 2021, 1:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — English golfer Laurie Canter is eyeing his first European Tour win after taking a 3-shot lead of the Andalucía Masters heading into the final round.

Canter carded 4-under 67 on Saturday after making eight birdies to double up his four bogeys. That left him 7 under after three days at the Real Club Valderrama.

The closest Canter has come to a tour win were his three second-place finishes in the past two years, most recently at the PGA Championship in England last month.

“I can go out tomorrow and play how I have these last couple of days. The score I end up on will be competitive, I think,” Canter said. “That gives me a lot of confidence going in. Having said that, we know what the course is like. (On) the last five or six holes the wind came up from nowhere and the finishing holes are really tough.”

Countryman Matt Fitzpatrick is three shots back, followed by American David Lipsky another stroke behind.

At 7-under 64 for the day, Lipsky tied the lowest round in the history of the event. Sergio Garcia in 2018 and Daniel Brooks in 2017 also hit that mark. Lipsky bogeyed the first hole then reeled off eight birdies without a flaw.

Lipsky credited the advice he received from his putting coach overnight to switch his putter, a move he had never made between rounds.

“I was terrible the last couple of days and I needed to do something,” he said. “So I switched it up. I have a couple of putters I brought with me, I put the Scotty in play and today was great.”

Top-ranked Jon Rahm missed the cut on Friday.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Defense Innovation Unit solves a common problem with cloud services

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up