Wild Card Glance

All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Toronto
|81
|63
|.563
|_
|New York
|80
|64
|.556
|_
|Boston
|81
|65
|.555
|_
|Seattle
|78
|66
|.542
|2
|Oakland
|77
|66
|.538
|2½
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings
Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1
Seattle 5, Boston 4
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|Los Angeles
|92
|53
|.634
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|69
|.521
|_
|San Diego
|74
|69
|.517
|½
|St. Louis
|74
|69
|.517
|½
|Philadelphia
|72
|71
|.503
|2½
|New York
|72
|73
|.497
|3½
___
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0
San Francisco 9, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
___
