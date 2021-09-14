Coronavirus News: How parents can prepare for COVID in schools | Child cases up 240% since July | FDA experts oppose booster plan | Latest cases in DC region
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 5:25 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Toronto 81 63 .563 _
New York 80 64 .556 _
Boston 81 65 .555 _
Seattle 78 66 .542 2
Oakland 77 66 .538

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 5, 10 innings

Toronto 8, Tampa Bay 1

Seattle 5, Boston 4

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Toronto (Ray 11-5), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2) at Baltimore (Means 5-7), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 9-9) at Kansas City (Minor 8-12), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
Los Angeles 92 53 .634 _
Cincinnati 75 69 .521 _
San Diego 74 69 .517 ½
St. Louis 74 69 .517 ½
Philadelphia 72 71 .503
New York 72 73 .497

___

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 7, N.Y. Mets 0

San Francisco 9, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 9-6) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-11), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 6-6) at Philadelphia (Suárez 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Lester 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-9) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

