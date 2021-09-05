CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Wild Card Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 4:09 PM

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
New York 78 57 .578 _
Boston 79 59 .572 _
Seattle 74 62 .544 4
Toronto 73 62 .541
Oakland 74 63 .540

___

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 10, Oakland 8

Boston 4, Cleveland 3

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4

Seattle 8, Arizona 5

San Diego 10, Houston 2

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 8, Oakland 0

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 7:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct WCGB
San Francisco 86 50 .632 _
Cincinnati 73 65 .529 _
San Diego 72 64 .529 _
St. Louis 69 65 .515 2
Philadelphia 69 66 .511
New York 68 68 .500 4

___

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9, 1st game

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4

Seattle 8, Arizona 5

San Diego 10, Houston 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

