Wild Card Glance

AMERICAN LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|New York
|78
|57
|.578
|_
|Boston
|79
|59
|.572
|_
|Seattle
|74
|62
|.544
|4
|Toronto
|73
|62
|.541
|4½
|Oakland
|74
|63
|.540
|4½
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 10, Oakland 8
Boston 4, Cleveland 3
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4
Seattle 8, Arizona 5
San Diego 10, Houston 2
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
Toronto 8, Oakland 0
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (Ryu 12-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-5), 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-4) at Boston (Sale 3-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 10-4), 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|W
|L
|Pct
|WCGB
|San Francisco
|86
|50
|.632
|_
|Cincinnati
|73
|65
|.529
|_
|San Diego
|72
|64
|.529
|_
|St. Louis
|69
|65
|.515
|2
|Philadelphia
|69
|66
|.511
|2½
|New York
|68
|68
|.500
|4
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 11, Washington 9, 1st game
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 7, Detroit 4
Seattle 8, Arizona 5
San Diego 10, Houston 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 1
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Corbin 7-14), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-9) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-7), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 12-5) at Colorado (Freeland 5-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 12-4) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 4:15 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
