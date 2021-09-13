Triple-A West Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 64 48 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land (Houston 64 48 .571 — Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 57 54 .514 6½ Round Rock (Texas) 57 54 .514 6½ Albuquerque (Colorado) 49 63 .438 15 El Paso (San Diego) 44 68 .393 20 West Division W L Pct. GB Tacoma (Seattle) 66 45 .595 — Reno (Arizona) 63 47 .573 2½ Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 52 .536 6½ Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 60 .444 16½ Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 47 64 .423 19

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque 9, El Paso 2

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 1

Okalahoma City 8, Salt Lake 0

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 2

Las Vegas 6, Reno 5

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd.

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0

El Paso 7, Albuquerque 2

Reno 14, Las Vegas 5

Monday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8 :35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

