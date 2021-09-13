Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|64
|48
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|57
|54
|.514
|6½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|57
|54
|.514
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|49
|63
|.438
|15
|El Paso (San Diego)
|44
|68
|.393
|20
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|66
|45
|.595
|—
|Reno (Arizona)
|63
|47
|.573
|2½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|60
|52
|.536
|6½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|48
|60
|.444
|16½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|47
|64
|.423
|19
___
|Saturday’s Games
Albuquerque 9, El Paso 2
Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 1
Okalahoma City 8, Salt Lake 0
Tacoma 4, Sacramento 2
Las Vegas 6, Reno 5
|Sunday’s Games
Salt Lake 8, Oklahoma City 5
Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd.
Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0
El Paso 7, Albuquerque 2
Reno 14, Las Vegas 5
|Monday’s Games
Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
El Paso at Albuquerque, 8 :35 p.m.
Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
