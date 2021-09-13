Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 1:40 AM

All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 64 48 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 57 54 .514
Round Rock (Texas) 57 54 .514
Albuquerque (Colorado) 49 63 .438 15
El Paso (San Diego) 44 68 .393 20
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tacoma (Seattle) 66 45 .595
Reno (Arizona) 63 47 .573
Las Vegas (Oakland) 60 52 .536
Sacramento (San Francisco) 48 60 .444 16½
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 47 64 .423 19

___

Saturday’s Games

Albuquerque 9, El Paso 2

Sugar Land 9, Round Rock 1

Okalahoma City 8, Salt Lake 0

Tacoma 4, Sacramento 2

Las Vegas 6, Reno 5

Sunday’s Games

Salt Lake 8, Oklahoma City 5

Sacramento at Tacoma, ppd.

Round Rock 6, Sugar Land 0

El Paso 7, Albuquerque 2

Reno 14, Las Vegas 5

Monday’s Games

Sacramento at Tacoma, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

El Paso at Albuquerque, 8 :35 p.m.

Sacramento at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Reno at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

