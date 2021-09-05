Solheim Cup Results

At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 Sunday EUROPE 6½, UNITED STATES 5½ Foursomes United States 3, Europe…

At Inverness Club Toledo, Ohio Yardage: 6,903; Par: 72 Sunday EUROPE 6½, UNITED STATES 5½ Foursomes United States 3, Europe 1

Danielle Kang and Austin Ernst, United States, def. Georgia Hall and Madelene Sagstrom, Europe, 1 up.

Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare, United States, def. Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen, Europe, 2 and 1.

Mel Reid and Leona Maguire, Europe, def. Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing, United States, 5 and 4.

Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho, United States, def. Anna Nordqvist and Maltilda Castren, Europe, 3 and 1.

