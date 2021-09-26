Ryder Cup Results

share via email

At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9 Sunday Singles United States 8, Europe 4

Rory McIlroy, Europe, def. Xander Schauffele, United States, 3 and 2.

Patrick Cantlay, United States, def. Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler, United States, def. Jon Rahm, Europe, 4 and 3.

Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Sergio Garcia, Europe, 3 and 2.

Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Collin Morikawa, United States.

Dustin Johnson, United States, def. Paul Casey, Europe, 1 up.

Brooks Koepka, United States, def. Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

Ian Poulter, Europe, def. Tony Finau, United States, 3 and 2.

Justin Thomas, United States, def. Tyrell Hatton, Europe, 4 and 3.

Lee Westwood, Europe, def. Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, halved with Jordan Spieth, United States.

Daniel Berger, United States, def. Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 1 up.

Saturday Foursomes United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Fourballs Europe 2, United States 2

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.

Friday Foursomes United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.

Fourballs United States 3, Europe 1

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States.

Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3.

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States.

