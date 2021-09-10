PGA Champions Tour Ascension Charity Classic Scores

|Friday
|At Norwood Hills Country Club
|St. Louis, Mo.
|Yardage: 6,992; Par: 71
|Purse: $2 Million
|First Round
Paul Goydos 33-33_66
Doug Barron 32-34_66
Marco Dawson 32-34_66
Wes Short, Jr. 30-37_67
Steve Flesch 33-34_67
Vijay Singh 33-34_67
Jim Furyk 32-35_67
Cliff Kresge 34-33_67
Lee Janzen 35-33_68
John Daly 35-33_68
Chris DiMarco 34-34_68
Jay Haas 33-35_68
David Toms 34-34_68
Alex Cejka 32-36_68
Jerry Kelly 34-34_68
Rocco Mediate 35-34_69
Dicky Pride 33-36_69
Kenny Perry 36-33_69
Ken Tanigawa 35-34_69
Woody Austin 32-37_69
Rod Pampling 34-35_69
Gibby Gilbert III 35-34_69
John Senden 36-34_70
Billy Mayfair 37-33_70
Kevin Sutherland 35-35_70
Jay Williamson 38-32_70
Jesús Rivas 37-33_70
Jay Delsing 39-32_71
Billy Andrade 35-36_71
Duffy Waldorf 36-35_71
Tim Petrovic 36-35_71
Tommy Armour III 36-35_71
Fred Funk 36-35_71
Tom Byrum 35-36_71
Paul Stankowski 36-35_71
Glen Day 36-35_71
Brett Quigley 36-35_71
Shane Bertsch 35-36_71
Stephen Ames 37-34_71
Gene Sauers 37-34_71
Scott Parel 38-33_71
Tom Lehman 36-35_71
Colin Montgomerie 38-33_71
Davis Love III 35-36_71
Bernhard Langer 35-36_71
Steven Alker 37-34_71
Willie Wood 36-36_72
Stephen Leaney 36-36_72
Bob Estes 36-36_72
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-38_72
Brandt Jobe 37-35_72
Jeff Maggert 35-37_72
Mark O’Meara 37-35_72
Ernie Els 36-36_72
Darren Clarke 32-40_72
Steve Pate 36-37_73
K.J. Choi 36-37_73
Jonathan Kaye 36-37_73
Jeff Sluman 36-37_73
Kent Jones 37-36_73
Loren Roberts 36-37_73
Michael Allen 38-35_73
Mark Calcavecchia 37-36_73
José María Olazábal 36-37_73
Retief Goosen 37-36_73
Mike Weir 39-34_73
Corey Pavin 37-37_74
Rich Beem 37-37_74
Olin Browne 37-37_74
Paul Broadhurst 37-37_74
Tom Gillis 39-35_74
Ken Duke 38-37_75
Kirk Triplett 35-40_75
Stephen Dodd 36-39_75
Scott Dunlap 37-39_76
Robert Allenby 38-38_76
Jesper Parnevik 37-40_77
David McKenzie 39-38_77
Tim Herron 38-39_77
Larry Mize 38-40_78
David Frost 43-38_81
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.