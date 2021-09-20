Monday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 DeLaSalle def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17 Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18,…

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13

DeLaSalle def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17

Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15

Garretson, S.D. def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22

Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22

Hinckley-Finlayson def. Wrenshall, 21-25, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17

Lake of the Woods def. Blackduck, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11

Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23

LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10

Mahnomen/Waubun def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 26-24, 25-11, 20-25, 25-22

Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20

Moorhead def. Detroit Lakes, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21

Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

Mountain Lake Co-op def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18

New Life Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 25-11

Northeast Range def. South Ridge, 8-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8

Osseo def. Park Center, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20

Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10

Rogers def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-16, 25-10

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18

Swanville def. Pillager, 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18

Trinity def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5

