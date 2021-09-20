Monday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg, 25-21, 25-16, 25-13
DeLaSalle def. Hill-Murray, 27-25, 25-23, 25-17
Elk River def. Robbinsdale Armstrong, 25-18, 25-22, 25-15
Garretson, S.D. def. Adrian, 25-17, 25-13, 25-22
Greenway def. Chisholm, 25-15, 25-12, 25-22
Hinckley-Finlayson def. Wrenshall, 21-25, 25-6, 25-8, 25-17
Lake of the Woods def. Blackduck, 25-17, 25-14, 25-11
Lanesboro def. Houston, 25-12, 25-12, 25-23
LeRoy-Ostrander def. Glenville-Emmons, 25-11, 26-24, 25-10
Mahnomen/Waubun def. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 26-24, 25-11, 20-25, 25-22
Minneapolis Edison def. Minneapolis Roosevelt, 25-19, 25-16, 25-20
Moorhead def. Detroit Lakes, 25-18, 25-16, 25-21
Mounds Park Academy def. Blake, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11
Mountain Lake Co-op def. Mankato Loyola, 25-12, 25-12, 25-18
New Life Academy def. St. Croix Lutheran, 25-20, 18-25, 25-11, 25-11
Northeast Range def. South Ridge, 8-25, 20-25, 25-18, 25-17, 15-8
Osseo def. Park Center, 25-15, 21-25, 25-14, 25-20
Prior Lake def. Minnetonka, 25-23, 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 15-10
Rogers def. Coon Rapids, 25-11, 25-16, 25-10
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Holy Angels, 25-19, 25-19, 22-25, 25-18
Swanville def. Pillager, 25-20, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18
Trinity def. Cristo Rey Jesuit, 25-13, 25-11, 25-5
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
