Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 12:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .317; Brantley, Houston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .315; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .303; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .303; T.Hernández, Toronto, .302; Mullins, Baltimore, .300; Bogaerts, Boston, .299; Tucker, Houston, .293; France, Seattle, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 120; Altuve, Houston, 113; Bichette, Toronto, 113; Semien, Toronto, 111; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 107; Haniger, Seattle, 104; Correa, Houston, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 99; Olson, Oakland, 99; Devers, Boston, 95.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 111; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Semien, Toronto, 99.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 183; Bichette, Toronto, 177; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Mullins, Baltimore, 173; Semien, Toronto, 168; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 167; Schoop, Detroit, 164; Gurriel, Houston, 161; S.Perez, Kansas City, 161; Altuve, Houston, 160; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 160.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 42; J.Martinez, Boston, 40; Semien, Toronto, 39; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; K.Hernández, Boston, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Correa, Houston, 34; J.Crawford, Seattle, 34; Olson, Oakland, 34.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Arraez, Minnesota, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 43; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Devers, Boston, 35; Seager, Seattle, 35; Haniger, Seattle, 35.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 23; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 21; Moore, Seattle, 21; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Ray, Toronto, 13-6; Flexen, Seattle, 13-6; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.68; G.Cole, New York, 3.08; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.16; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.17; Berríos, Toronto, 3.48; Montas, Oakland, 3.48; Flexen, Seattle, 3.56; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.88; Manaea, Oakland, 3.94.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 244; G.Cole, New York, 237; Cease, Chicago, 221; Montas, Oakland, 200; Berríos, Toronto, 197; Giolito, Chicago, 192; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Manaea, Oakland, 188; McCullers Jr., Houston, 181; Rodón, Chicago, 181.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up