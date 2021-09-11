Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 70…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 70 42 .625 3½ Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13 Stockton (Oakland) 41 68 .376 31 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 62 50 .554 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 54 55 .495 6½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 50 62 .446 12 Visalia (Arizona) 34 78 .304 28

___

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4

San Jose 16, Stockton 6

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 5

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 6, 10 innings

San Jose 6, Stockton 0

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Modesto, 2, 3 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

