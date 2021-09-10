Low-A Southeast Glance

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Jupiter (Miami) 60 50 .545 — St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 55…

All Times EDT East Division W L Pct. GB Jupiter (Miami) 60 50 .545 — St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 55 53 .509 4 Daytona (Cincinnati) 55 57 .491 6 Palm Beach (St. Louis) 34 75 .312 25½ West Division W L Pct. GB Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 71 39 .645 — Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 68 43 .613 3½ Fort Myers (Minnesota) 55 53 .509 15 Dunedin (Toronto) 53 59 .473 19 Clearwater (Philadelphia) 49 59 .454 21 Lakeland (Detroit) 49 61 .445 22

___

Thursday’s Games

Dunedin at Tampa, susp.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, ppd.

Jupiter 7, Daytona 1

Bradenton 9, Clearwater 4

Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 6, 1st game

Fort Myers 11, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 10, St. Lucie 8, 1st game

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 2nd game, ppd.

Dunedin 10, Tampa 6

Jupiter 7, Daytona 1

Clearwater 18, Bradenton 4

Palm Beach 2, Fort Myers 0

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Dunedin at Tampa, 12 p.m.

Daytona at Jupiter, 12 p.m.

Bradenton at Clearwater 12 p.m.

Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 12 p.m.

Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

