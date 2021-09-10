Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Jupiter (Miami)
|60
|50
|.545
|—
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|55
|53
|.509
|4
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|55
|57
|.491
|6
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|34
|75
|.312
|25½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|71
|39
|.645
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|68
|43
|.613
|3½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|55
|53
|.509
|15
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|53
|59
|.473
|19
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|49
|59
|.454
|21
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|49
|61
|.445
|22
|Thursday’s Games
Dunedin at Tampa, susp.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, ppd.
Jupiter 7, Daytona 1
Bradenton 9, Clearwater 4
Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 6, 1st game
Fort Myers 11, Palm Beach 2, 2nd game
|Friday’s Games
Lakeland 10, St. Lucie 8, 1st game
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 2nd game, ppd.
Dunedin 10, Tampa 6
Jupiter 7, Daytona 1
Clearwater 18, Bradenton 4
Palm Beach 2, Fort Myers 0
|Saturday’s Games
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Dunedin at Tampa, 12 p.m.
Daytona at Jupiter, 12 p.m.
Bradenton at Clearwater 12 p.m.
Palm Beach at Fort Myers, 12 p.m.
Lakeland at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
