Low-A East Glance

|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|62
|42
|.599
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|60
|43
|.583
|1½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|47
|57
|.452
|15
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|72
|.301
|30½
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Salem (Boston)
|60
|42
|.588
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|58
|46
|.558
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|50
|54
|.481
|11
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|37
|65
|.363
|23
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|73
|31
|.702
|—
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|53
|51
|.510
|20
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|47
|57
|.452
|26
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|43
|61
|.413
|30
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 6, Augusta 4
Kannapolis 5, Down East 1
Delmarva 18, Carolina 9
Myrtle Beach 5, Lynchburg 3
Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 8, Columbia 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Augusta 6, Fayetteville 5
Kannapolis at Down East, ppd.
Carolina 10, Delmarva 8
Myrtle Beach 4, Lynchburg 1
Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 19, Columbia 10
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Salem, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Augusta at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Myrtle Beach 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
