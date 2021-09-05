High-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees)
|64
|43
|.598
|—
|Aberdeen (Baltimore)
|55
|52
|.514
|9
|Jersey Shore (Philadelphia)
|49
|57
|.462
|12½
|Wilmington (Washington)
|46
|60
|.434
|17½
|Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets)
|42
|63
|.400
|21
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowling Green (Tampa Bay)
|75
|33
|.694
|—
|Greensboro (Pittsburgh)
|69
|39
|.639
|6
|Greenville (Boston)
|57
|51
|.528
|18
|Rome (Atlanta)
|51
|56
|.477
|23½
|Asheville (Houston)
|47
|57
|.452
|26
|Hickory (Texas)
|45
|60
|.429
|28½
|Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox)
|39
|68
|.364
|35½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Rome 7, Winston-Salem 3
Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 0
Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2
Greensboro 8, Hudson Valley 4
Greenville 7, Asheville 0
Bowling Green 10, Hickory 5
|Sunday’s Games
Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2, 11 innings
Aberdeen 20, Jersey Shore 1
Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3
Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 1
Asheville 8, Greenville 1
Hudson Valley 23, Greensboro 4
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.
Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA
Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m.
Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.
Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.
