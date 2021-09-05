CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » High-A East Glance

High-A East Glance

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 64 43 .598
Aberdeen (Baltimore) 55 52 .514 9
Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 57 .462 12½
Wilmington (Washington) 46 60 .434 17½
Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 42 63 .400 21
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 33 .694
Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 69 39 .639 6
Greenville (Boston) 57 51 .528 18
Rome (Atlanta) 51 56 .477 23½
Asheville (Houston) 47 57 .452 26
Hickory (Texas) 45 60 .429 28½
Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 68 .364 35½

___

Saturday’s Games

Rome 7, Winston-Salem 3

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2

Greensboro 8, Hudson Valley 4

Greenville 7, Asheville 0

Bowling Green 10, Hickory 5

Sunday’s Games

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2, 11 innings

Aberdeen 20, Jersey Shore 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 1

Asheville 8, Greenville 1

Hudson Valley 23, Greensboro 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.

Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Correa on innovation: ‘You support it, you nurture it, you invite it, but you don't force it’

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

Committee approves $12B for USPS, GSA to adopt electric vehicles

New artificial intelligence initiatives, Buy American increase advancing in House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up