High-A East Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 64 43 .598 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 55 52 .514 9 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 49 57 .462 12½ Wilmington (Washington) 46 60 .434 17½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 42 63 .400 21 South Division W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 75 33 .694 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 69 39 .639 6 Greenville (Boston) 57 51 .528 18 Rome (Atlanta) 51 56 .477 23½ Asheville (Houston) 47 57 .452 26 Hickory (Texas) 45 60 .429 28½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 39 68 .364 35½

Saturday’s Games

Rome 7, Winston-Salem 3

Wilmington 4, Brooklyn 0

Jersey Shore 3, Aberdeen 2

Greensboro 8, Hudson Valley 4

Greenville 7, Asheville 0

Bowling Green 10, Hickory 5

Sunday’s Games

Rome 3, Winston-Salem 2, 11 innings

Aberdeen 20, Jersey Shore 1

Bowling Green 6, Hickory 3

Brooklyn 6, Wilmington 1

Asheville 8, Greenville 1

Hudson Valley 23, Greensboro 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen at Wilmington, 5:05 p.m.

Wilminton at Aberdeen, makeup of Aug. 22 game, TBA

Brooklyn at Hudson Valley 2, 5:05 p.m.

Rome at Asheville, 6:35 p.m.

Bowling Green at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Hickory, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m.

