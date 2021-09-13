Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Sports » German soccer player banned…

German soccer player banned 8 weeks for racist abuse

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 1:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer player Dennis Erdmann was found to have racially abused opposing players during a third division game and banned for eight weeks on Monday after a disciplinary hearing.

Players from Magdeburg accused Erdmann of using racist insults when he played against them for Saarbrücken last month.

“The (German soccer federation) does not tolerate any form of racism and discrimination on its fields and is sending a clear message here,” said Stephan Oberholz, who chaired the hearing. “Therefore a severe penalty had to be imposed.”

Erdmann already missed two games while provisionally suspended before the hearing. That period on provisional suspension will count against his sanction.

The 30-year-old defender denied any wrongdoing and Saarbrücken said the club would appeal the verdict.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Funding OMB’s zero trust mandate may be the toughest part of the new strategy

The federal employee vaccination mandate has launched fresh arguments in Congress

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up