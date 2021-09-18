Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|72
|46
|.610
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|67
|46
|.593
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|51
|55
|.481
|15
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|47
|59
|.443
|19
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|47
|65
|.420
|22
|Hartford (Colorado)
|38
|79
|.325
|33½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|72
|46
|.610
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|72
|47
|.605
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|64
|54
|.542
|8
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|58
|58
|.500
|13
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|56
|56
|.500
|13
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|42
|75
|.359
|29½
___
|Friday’s Games
Richmond at Erie 3, Richmond 2
New Hampshire 4, Harrisburg 0
Portland 7, Hartford 2
Bowie 3, Altoona 1
Reading 4, Binghamton 1
Somerset 2, Akron 0
|Saturday’s Games
Erie 8, Richmond 4
Portland 12, Hartford 5
New Hampshire 5, Harrisburg 2
Altoona 9, Bowie 2
Reading 5, Binghamton 2
Akron 5, Somerset 3
|Sunday’s Games
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
