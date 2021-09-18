Double-A Northeast Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 46 .610 — Portland (Boston) 67 46…

All Times EDT

Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 46 .610 — Portland (Boston) 67 46 .593 2½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 51 55 .481 15 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 59 .443 19 Reading (Philadelphia) 47 65 .420 22 Hartford (Colorado) 38 79 .325 33½ Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 72 46 .610 — Bowie (Baltimore) 72 47 .605 ½ Erie (Detroit) 64 54 .542 8 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 58 58 .500 13 Richmond (San Francisco) 56 56 .500 13 Harrisburg (Washington) 42 75 .359 29½

___

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie 3, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 4, Harrisburg 0

Portland 7, Hartford 2

Bowie 3, Altoona 1

Reading 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 2, Akron 0

Saturday’s Games

Erie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 12, Hartford 5

New Hampshire 5, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 9, Bowie 2

Reading 5, Binghamton 2

Akron 5, Somerset 3

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

