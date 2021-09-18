Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Double-A Northeast Glance

Double-A Northeast Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 10:57 PM

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 72 46 .610
Portland (Boston) 67 46 .593
New Hampshire (Toronto) 51 55 .481 15
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 47 59 .443 19
Reading (Philadelphia) 47 65 .420 22
Hartford (Colorado) 38 79 .325 33½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 72 46 .610
Bowie (Baltimore) 72 47 .605 ½
Erie (Detroit) 64 54 .542 8
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 58 58 .500 13
Richmond (San Francisco) 56 56 .500 13
Harrisburg (Washington) 42 75 .359 29½

___

Friday’s Games

Richmond at Erie 3, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 4, Harrisburg 0

Portland 7, Hartford 2

Bowie 3, Altoona 1

Reading 4, Binghamton 1

Somerset 2, Akron 0

Saturday’s Games

Erie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 12, Hartford 5

New Hampshire 5, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 9, Bowie 2

Reading 5, Binghamton 2

Akron 5, Somerset 3

Sunday’s Games

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

