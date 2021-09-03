Cort Nielsen takes 3rd win at Vuelta, Roglic keeps lead

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain — (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen secured his third stage victory at the Spanish Vuelta on…

MONFORTE DE LEMOS, Spain — (AP) — Magnus Cort Nielsen secured his third stage victory at the Spanish Vuelta on Friday, while Primoz Roglic’s comfortable race lead remained intact with two days remaining.

Nielsen, a Danish rider for EF Education, won a bunch sprint to claim the 19th stage in 4 hours, 24 minutes, 54 seconds. He also won the sixth and 12th stages.

Eighteen riders broke away early on the 191-kilometer (118-mile) route that started in the coastal town of Tapia on the Atlantic and finished after three climbs in Monforte de Lemos.

Even though they never got more than three minutes ahead thanks to the work by Bike Exchange, a group of seven riders including Cort Nielsen collaborated to perfection over the last kilometers to keep their chasers at bay.

Lawson Craddock set up Nielsen over the final run-in. Quinn Simmons was the first to give it a go, only for Nielsen to swing past him. Rui Oliveira finished second, followed by Simmons in third.

Roglic is on course to win his third consecutive Vuelta. He kept his commanding advantage of 2:30 over Enric Mas, whose Movistar teammate Miguel Ángel López remained third, 2:53 behind.

On Saturday riders face a hilly, 202-kilometer (125-mile) ride from Sanxenxo to Mos in northwest Spain. That will be followed by an individual time trial in Santiago on the race’s final day.

Roglic won the gold medal in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics and the Vuelta’s first time trial on its opening stage.

