Canada coach on spying in CONCACAF: ‘It’s a tricky place’

The Associated Press

September 1, 2021, 9:46 PM

TORONTO (AP) — Honduras stopped a training session ahead of its World Cup qualifier against Canada after spotting a drone above the field, according to reports in Honduran media.

“I’d imagine there’s probably a lot of people in Canada that fly drones, I’m sure,” Canada coach John Herdman said Wednesday. “And when a big team like Honduras turn up I’m sure people are probably interested in what they’re doing when they come into our country. So I know for sure we won’t be heading into people’s countries too early because with drones these days, people can obviously capture footage. You’ve got to be really careful. So yeah, you got to be careful in CONCACAF. It’s a tricky place.”

CONCACAF spokesman Nicholas Noble did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

No. 59 Canada, seeking its first World Cup berth since 1986, opens the final round of the North and Central American and Caribbean region in Toronto against 63rd-ranked Honduras on Thursday night, then plays the No. 10 United States at Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday and hosts El Salvador on Sept. 8 in Toronto.

