Cádiz beats Celta for 1st Spanish league win this season

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 5:32 PM

MADRID (AP) — Cádiz held on for a 2-1 victory at Celta Vigo to end its winless streak in the Spanish league on Friday.

Anthony Lozano and Luis Alfonso Espino scored five minutes apart at the end of the first half to give the visitors the win in Vigo.

Santi Mina pulled Celta closer by scoring in the 64th minute, but the hosts couldn’t find the equalizer after twice hitting the woodwork in stoppage time at the Balaídos Stadium.

Espino’s goal came after Salvi Sánchez missed a 43rd-minute penalty kick for Cádiz.

Cádiz had lost two games in a row after opening with consecutive draws.

It was the third consecutive loss for Celta, and fourth in its first five league matches. It was coming off a 5-2 defeat at Real Madrid. Celta’s only draw was at Osasuna in the second round.

Madrid, Valencia and defending champion Atlético Madrid are tied at the top with 10 points each from four matches.

