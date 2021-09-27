Brighton scores in stoppage time, draws at Palace 1-1 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and…

LONDON (AP) — Neil Maupay ran through to lob home a finish in the fifth minute of stoppage time and earn Brighton a 1-1 draw at local rival Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Monday.

Brighton would have climbed into first place with a win but still left Selhurst Park satisfied after Maupay’s late equalizer, which came as Joel Veltman helped the ball forward from just inside his own half following a poor clearance by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Wilfried Zaha put Palace ahead from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time after Conor Gallagher was fouled in the box by Leandro Trossard as the midfielder ran nto the area.

Palace was denied just a second victory of the season under recently hired manager Patrick Vieira, after beating Tottenham 3-0 in its last home match.

Brighton stayed in sixth place but moved into a tie for points with Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton, who are all a point behind leader Liverpool.

