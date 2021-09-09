All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 88 52 .629 _ Boston 80 62 .563 9 New York 78 61 .561 9½ Toronto 76 62 .551 11 Baltimore 45 93 .326 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 80 59 .576 _ Cleveland 68 69 .496 11 Detroit 66 75 .468 15 Kansas City 62 77 .446 18 Minnesota 62 77 .446 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 58 .583 _ Seattle 76 64 .543 5½ Oakland 75 64 .540 6 Los Angeles 69 71 .493 12½ Texas 51 88 .367 30

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 73 65 .529 _ Philadelphia 71 68 .511 2½ New York 70 70 .500 4 Miami 58 81 .417 15½ Washington 58 81 .417 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 86 55 .610 _ Cincinnati 74 67 .525 12 St. Louis 70 68 .507 14½ Chicago 65 76 .461 21 Pittsburgh 50 90 .357 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 90 50 .643 _ Los Angeles 88 52 .629 2 San Diego 74 65 .532 15½ Colorado 63 77 .450 27 Arizona 45 95 .321 45

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Houston 5

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Ray 11-5) at Baltimore (Ellis 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 3-4) at Detroit (Boyd 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 4-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Valdez 9-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

Texas 8, Arizona 5

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1, 10 innings

Washington 4, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 8, L.A. Angels 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 14-6), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Gray 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 11-10) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 8-6) at Cleveland (Morgan 2-6), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 5-5) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 11-5) at St. Louis (Lester 5-6), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 10-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 16-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

