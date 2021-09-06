All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 86 51 .628 _ New York 78 58 .574…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 86 51 .628 _ New York 78 58 .574 7½ Boston 79 60 .568 8 Toronto 73 62 .541 12 Baltimore 43 92 .319 42

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 79 58 .577 _ Cleveland 68 66 .507 9½ Detroit 65 73 .471 14½ Kansas City 61 75 .449 17½ Minnesota 59 77 .434 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 79 57 .581 _ Seattle 75 62 .547 4½ Oakland 74 63 .540 5½ Los Angeles 68 69 .496 11½ Texas 48 88 .353 31

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 72 64 .529 _ Philadelphia 70 66 .515 2 New York 69 68 .504 3½ Miami 57 80 .416 15½ Washington 56 80 .412 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 84 54 .609 _ Cincinnati 73 65 .529 11 St. Louis 69 66 .511 13½ Chicago 63 75 .457 21 Pittsburgh 48 89 .350 35½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 87 50 .635 _ Los Angeles 86 51 .628 1 San Diego 73 64 .533 14 Colorado 63 74 .460 24 Arizona 45 93 .326 42½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 8, Oakland 0

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Baltimore 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Cleveland 11, Boston 5

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Gant 4-9) at Cleveland (Civale 10-2), 6:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Kowar 0-2) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-14), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 10-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 14-6), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 1-1) at Boston (Rodríguez 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 5-5) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lambert 0-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 4, Cincinnati 1

N.Y. Mets 13, Washington 6

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 5

Chicago Cubs 11, Pittsburgh 8

San Diego 4, Houston 3

Seattle 10, Arizona 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 4-4) at Atlanta (Fried 11-7), 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 11-5) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-7) at Milwaukee (Lauer 4-5), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at St. Louis (Happ 8-7), 7:45 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 8-3) at Colorado (González 3-6), 8:40 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-8), 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at San Diego (Snell 7-5), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

