Albon agrees to race for Williams, secures 2nd chance in F1

The Associated Press

September 8, 2021, 9:09 AM

LONDON (AP) — Alex Albon will return to Formula One next season after reaching a deal to race for Williams, the team said Wednesday.

The London-born Thai will take close friend George Russell’s seat following the Briton’s deal to join Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022.

The 25-year-old Albon was replaced by Sergio Perez at Red Bull after he struggled to keep pace with Max Verstappen in his first full season with the team.

However, following 12 months on the sidelines, Albon will be handed a second chance in the sport.

Albon will partner Nicholas Latifi, who has been retained by Williams for a third season.

